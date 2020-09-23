Several of the top 2021 Super Bowl contenders will meet during the Week 3 NFL schedule. The latest Week 3 NFL odds from William Hill list the Baltimore Ravens as three-point favorites against the Chiefs in an epic Monday Night Football showdown. Elsewhere in the NFL point spreads for Week 3, the Seahawks are laying 4.5 points at home against the Cowboys, while the Steelers (-3.5) have the edge at home against the Texans.

As contenders get set to battle, where are the best values in the NFL Vegas odds for those big games? And how should you attack NFL spreads like Niners (-4.5) vs. Giants with both teams dealing with key injuries?

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up over $7,300 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five years ago.

It’s off to a strong 5-2 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 3 on an incredible 101-67 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top NFL predictions for Week 3

One of the top Week 3 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Steelers (-3.5) cover against the Texans. With Ben Roethlisberger back after missing most of 2019 with an elbow injury, the Steelers are off to a 2-0 start, with a 1-1 mark against the spread. Defensively, they’ve been one of the best teams through two weeks, ranking second in the NFL in yards allowed (305).

The Texans, meanwhile, are 0-2 and have failed to cover this season. The simulations show Pittsburgh holding Deshaun Watson under 230 passing yards, while no Houston running back tops 50 yards on the ground. The Steelers cover in well over 60 percent of simulations, while the dominant defensive performance also helps the under (45) hit almost 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 3 NFL picks from the model: The Tennessee Titans (-2.5) cover against the struggling Minnesota Vikings in a battle of teams that are a combined 0-4 against the spread thus far. The Vikings came into the season looking like an NFC contender, but they’ve started out 0-2 and just lost Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr (pectoral muscle) for the season.

The Titans, meanwhile, have failed to cover in their two games, but won them both outright. Derrick Henry and the run game are still getting in gear, but quarterback Ryan Tannehill has looked sharp, completing 70.1 percent of his passes for 488 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. The model projects another accurate outing for him, while Henry tops the 100-yard mark as the Titans cover well over 50 percent of the time. The under (47.5) hits in more than 60 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 3 NFL picks

NFL odds, matchups for Week 3

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars (-3, 47.5)

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots (-6, 46.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills 9 (-2.5, 47.5)

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5, 45)

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants (+4.5, 41)

Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings (+2.5, 47.5)

Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns (-7, 44)

Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5, 46.5)

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5, 47.5)

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts (-10.5, 44)

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers (-7.5, 44)

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals (-5.5, 54.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Denver Broncos (+6, 43.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks (-4.5, 55.5)

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints (-3.5, 51.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens (-3, 53.5)