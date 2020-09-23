A Sunshine State showdown kicks off the Week 3 NFL schedule as Gardner Minshew and the Jacksonville Jaguars host Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football. Minshew is coming off an impressive performance in Jacksonville’s Week 2 loss, throwing for 339 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick threw for 328 yards and two scores against the Bills. The key to cashing in huge daily fantasy football tournaments is building NFL DFS lineups that extract the most value out of the NFL DFS player pool for Dolphins vs. Jaguars.

In his Week 2 NFL DFS player pool, he was all over Titans tight end Jonnu Smith as one of his top picks. The result: Smith, who was well under $6,000 on both FanDuel and DraftKings, erupted for a 4-84-2 receiving line that returned huge value on both sites. Anybody who put him in their NFL DFS lineups was well on their way to a profitable day.

Top Jaguars vs. Dolphins DFS picks

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew. The former Washington State standout has been sensational for the Jaguars through the first two weeks of the season. In fact, Minshew has completed over 75 percent of his passes for 512 yards and six touchdowns thus far.

Now, Minshew and the Jags will look to dissect a Miami defense that was gashed for 417 passing yards and four touchdowns by Bills quarterback Josh Allen last week. Miami’s pass defense enters Thursday Night Football giving up an average of 276.5 yards per game through the air, which ranks 27th in the NFL. That bodes well for Minshew’s value, so confidently lock him in as one of your top NFL DFS picks for Week 3.

Part of McClure’s NFL DFS strategy for Dolphins vs. Jaguars includes banking on Jaguars running back James Robinson. The undrafted rookie out of Illinois State is one of the NFL’s best stories thus far. The Jags cut Leonard Fournette before the opener and handed Robinson the job.

Last week, Robinson put up an impressive 16-102-1 rushing line against the Titans, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He added three catches for 18 yards as well.

Now, he gets a juicy matchup against the Dolphins, a defense that ranks 29th in the league against the run through two weeks, making him one of the must-roster NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football and Week 3.

How to set Thursday Night Football DFS lineups

