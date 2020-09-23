Description: NBA DFS And Fantasy Team Picks, Studs, Values, Projections, Match Centre on September 23: Eastern Conference finals come alive with Boston Celtics reeling in their first win of the series

After missing out on wins in the opening exchanges of the Eastern Conference finals by the barest of margins, Boston Celtics finally raked up their elusive win in the series. The 11 point triumph over Miami Heat in game 3 saw Boston Celtics come roaring right back in the finals to tantalisingly poise the showdown.

Propelled by that win with the result providing the much needed shot in the arm in the side’s quest to make it into the finals, Boston Celtics are set to come hot out of the blocks today. Scouring for a series levelling win today, Boston Celtics will be looking to build on that win and restore parity in the series today.

DraftKings NBA DFS Picks

Stud

Bam Adebayo: 14,400

At the heart of his side’s attack and defence in the finals, Bam Adebayo is doing everything plausible to pull off a win for Miami Heat. He was the only reason his side remained in the game in the bygone encounter with a sensational twenty seven point and fourteen rebound double-double.

Jayson Tatum: 10,600

Jayson Tatum has been absolutely electric this season and he’s brought that scrumptious touch with him into the conference finals as well. He was finally rewarded for his aficionado for basketball with his game winning twenty five point showing ended up giving Boston Celtics their series opening win.

Jaylen Brown: 8,800

Brown has emerged as a crucial name for Boston Celtics inside the bubble. Elevating his performances to convert with a high success rate, he exploded to shoot over twenty points in game three, a showing which saw him leave the Heat in a quandary on how to occult his windmills and reverse scoops.

Value

Jae Crowder: 6, 000

Crowder was everywhere for Miami Heat in game 3. Not only did he pull off ten points in the paint but contributes six assists and four rebounds to his side’s cause as well, a well rounded and pinch perfect display which makes him a must have pick for us today.

Value

Dominic Theis, 5,400

Theis is justifying the faith Boston Celtics have reposed in him all season long. A steady source of points when it comes to shooting in the paint, his tenacity when guarding players and blocking shots saw him register a solid 7 rebounds the last time around.

Duncan Robinson, 4,600

In a series which has been determined by the smallest of margins, Robinson’s 13 points in game 3 ended up being a decisive moment. His ability to convert from the deep has served the side fruitfully and helped the team pull off points at vital stages.

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.