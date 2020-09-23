The opening round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs was largely all about Kevin Harvick — much like the regular season — and the No. 4 Ford driver’s strong recent performances continue to propel him to the front of the starting lineups.

Harvick won two of the three races in the playoffs’ Round of 16, most recently taking the checkered flag at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday for his ninth win of the season. And he’ll have a chance to win three of the first four playoff races starting from the pole Sunday.

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the South Point 400 (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN) kicks off the Round of 12 in the playoffs.

William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Matt DiBenedetto and Cole Custer were all eliminated in the first cutoff race at Bristol, and that means, unlike the remaining 12 playoff drivers, they will not have the benefit of starting at the front of the field.

Without practice or qualifying sessions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the starting lineups are created with the following factors from the previous race, with playoff drivers automatically starting up front:

15 percent based on a fastest lap time

25 percent based on the driver’s finishing position

25 percent based on the owner’s race position

35 percent based on points in the owner standings

Based on this, Harvick will start on the pole, and Kyle Busch, still looking for his first win of 2020, will join him on the front row. Here’s the starting lineup for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas on Sunday.

No. 1: Kevin Harvick

© Patrick Smith/Getty Images

No. 2: Kyle Busch

© Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3: Chase Elliott

© Rob Carr/Getty Images

No. 4: Aric Almirola

© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

No. 5: Joey Logano

© AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

No. 6: Clint Bowyer

© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

No. 7: Austin Dillon

© Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

No. 8: Alex Bowman

© AP Photo/John Bazemore

No. 9: Kurt Busch

© AP Photo/Darron Cummings

No. 10: Denny Hamlin

© Patrick Smith/Getty Images

No. 11: Martin Truex Jr.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No. 12: Brad Keselowski

© AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

No. 13: Erik Jones

© Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 14: Tyler Reddick

© Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 15: Ryan Blaney

© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

No. 16: Chris Buescher

© Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 17: Michael McDowell

© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

No. 18: Jimmie Johnson

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

No. 19: Matt DiBenedetto

© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

No. 20: Matt Kenseth

© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

No. 21: Ryan Preece

© Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 22: Cole Custer

© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

No. 23: Bubba Wallace

© AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

No. 24: Ty Dillon

© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

No. 25: John Hunter Nemechek

© Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 26: Christopher Bell

© AP Photo/Darron Cummings

No. 27: Ryan Newman

© AP Photo/Darron Cummings

No. 28: William Byron

© AP Photo/John Bazemore

No. 29: Daniel Suárez

© Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 30: Gray Gaulding

© Chris Graythen/Getty Images

No. 31: Corey LaJoie

© AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

No. 32: Quin Houff

© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

No. 33: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

No. 34: Joey Gase

© Rob Carr/Getty Images

No. 35: Brennan Poole

© Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network

No. 36: Timmy Hill

© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

No. 37: JJ Yeley

© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

No. 38: Josh Bilicki

© Chris Graythen/Getty Images

No. 39: Chad Finchum

© Chris Graythen/Getty Images