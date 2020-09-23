The opening round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs was largely all about Kevin Harvick — much like the regular season — and the No. 4 Ford driver’s strong recent performances continue to propel him to the front of the starting lineups.
Harvick won two of the three races in the playoffs’ Round of 16, most recently taking the checkered flag at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday for his ninth win of the season. And he’ll have a chance to win three of the first four playoff races starting from the pole Sunday.
At Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the South Point 400 (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN) kicks off the Round of 12 in the playoffs.
William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Matt DiBenedetto and Cole Custer were all eliminated in the first cutoff race at Bristol, and that means, unlike the remaining 12 playoff drivers, they will not have the benefit of starting at the front of the field.
Without practice or qualifying sessions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the starting lineups are created with the following factors from the previous race, with playoff drivers automatically starting up front:
15 percent based on a fastest lap time
25 percent based on the driver’s finishing position
25 percent based on the owner’s race position
35 percent based on points in the owner standings
Based on this, Harvick will start on the pole, and Kyle Busch, still looking for his first win of 2020, will join him on the front row. Here’s the starting lineup for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas on Sunday.
No. 1: Kevin Harvick
© Patrick Smith/Getty Images
No. 2: Kyle Busch
© Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
No. 3: Chase Elliott
© Rob Carr/Getty Images
No. 4: Aric Almirola
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
No. 5: Joey Logano
© AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
No. 6: Clint Bowyer
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
No. 7: Austin Dillon
© Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
No. 8: Alex Bowman
© AP Photo/John Bazemore
No. 9: Kurt Busch
© AP Photo/Darron Cummings
No. 10: Denny Hamlin
© Patrick Smith/Getty Images
No. 11: Martin Truex Jr.
© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
No. 12: Brad Keselowski
© AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
No. 13: Erik Jones
© Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
No. 14: Tyler Reddick
© Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
No. 15: Ryan Blaney
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
No. 16: Chris Buescher
© Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
No. 17: Michael McDowell
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
No. 18: Jimmie Johnson
© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
No. 19: Matt DiBenedetto
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
No. 20: Matt Kenseth
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
No. 21: Ryan Preece
© Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
No. 22: Cole Custer
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
No. 23: Bubba Wallace
© AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
No. 24: Ty Dillon
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
No. 25: John Hunter Nemechek
© Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
No. 26: Christopher Bell
© AP Photo/Darron Cummings
No. 27: Ryan Newman
© AP Photo/Darron Cummings
No. 28: William Byron
© AP Photo/John Bazemore
No. 29: Daniel Suárez
© Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
No. 30: Gray Gaulding
© Chris Graythen/Getty Images
No. 31: Corey LaJoie
© AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
No. 32: Quin Houff
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
No. 33: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
No. 34: Joey Gase
© Rob Carr/Getty Images
No. 35: Brennan Poole
© Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network
No. 36: Timmy Hill
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
No. 37: JJ Yeley
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
No. 38: Josh Bilicki
© Chris Graythen/Getty Images
No. 39: Chad Finchum
© Chris Graythen/Getty Images