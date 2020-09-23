It feels like every time umpire Angel Hernandez is behind the plate calling balls and strikes, he’s going to get called out on Twitter for being way off.

That happened once again on Tuesday night with him calling the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians contest. And wouldn’t you know it? He was called out by MLB fans on Twitter, as well as a player and a manager in the actual game.

White Sox bench boss Rick Renteria and star shortstop Tim Anderson were both ejected arguing with the ump after a called third strike on Luis Robert.

Here’s a compilation of some missed calls (although I see a couple aided by good framing):

Hernandez got roasted everywhere: