This is turning out to be Manchester City’s personal tournament. The club has gone onto win the Carabao Cup on three successive occasions, a trophy which ended up as a saving grace for them last season.

In a campaign where they failed to win anything of note, the Carabao Cup was the only time Manchester City could rejoice in jubilant and joyous celebrations. The side has won 18 of its last 19 clashes in the tournament, an incredible run which has seen them establish a stronghold over the competition in the English domestic circuit.

And they’ll be looking to make it four wins on the spin this season as they look to not only protect their fourth but add another trophy to their cabinet. They couldn’t have asked for a more ideal opposition to face off against with the side registering ten successive wins against Bournemouth by a staggering margin of thirsty goals to five.

MCI Vs BOU Fantasy Probable Winner

For Bournemouth who now no longer hold the identity of a Premier League side, wrenching out of this horrendous record looks improbable. They might have managed to progress through to this stage by defeating Crystal Palace on penalties but in Manchester City, they’ll take on a side who will wipe the floor with them today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

City have been rocked by injuries with Silva, Oleksandr, Garcia, Aguero and Cancelo all ruled out for the club.

Manchester City

Steffen, Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Mendy, Fernandinho, Bernabe, Doyle, Mahrez, Delap, Torres

Bournemouth

Travers, Smith, Mepham, Kelly, Rico, Arter, L Cook, Ofoborh, Brooks, King, Surridge

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Manchester City Vs Bournemouth Third Round

Date And Time: 25th September, Friday- 12:15am IST

Venue: Emirates Stadium, Manchester

Top Goal Scorer

Manchester City

Bournemouth

Bygone Encounter

Wolverhampton Vs Manchester City: 1-3

Bournemouth Vs Crystal Palace: 0-0

Goal-Keeper

With City asserting that they’ll resting almost all of their regular starters for this one, Zack Steffen is also set to get a chance out on the court today. The goal-keeper will be looking to utilise this opportunity to impress and show why he’s the club’s second option in the docket today.

Defenders

Although City are set to deploy a completely new look backline for this one, we envisage them still pulling off a cleansheet. Bournemouth failed to score against a makeshift Crystal Palace defence in the second round, a languid attack which is bound to get cold feet today as well.

It’s a narrative which sees us subject ourselves to the duo of Tosin Adarabioyo and Taylor Harwood-Bellis from City. Elsewhere, wingback Jack Stacey’s ever willingness to immerse himself in his side’s attacking plays makes him our pick from the visiting team.

Midfielders

For this City outfit, today’s encounter could be watershed moment. With the string of wordclass names at the club’s disposal, the players who are playing today will hardly ever get n opportunity to be involved for the side on the big stage.

And these players will be looking to use this elusive chance as a means to showcase their credentials. Two such names will be the flair filled Luka Ilic and Marlos Moreno, two players who are more than capable of pulling off a statement of intent today.

Fully fit finally, for David Brooks, this fixture as a means to come alive and remind everyone why he was held in such high esteem once. With City opting for a watered down defence, this could be a tie where Brook finds the goal to see him become a must have selection for us.

Slotting in next to him is Philip Billing. One of the finer performers in this Championship side, the CDM has held fort for the club in midfield with his bevy of tackles, recoveries blocks.

Strikers

New signing Ferran Torres could end up getting a role in Manchester City’s unit today. This is the ideal contest for him to settle in at the club and given his gripping showings in La Liga last term, he’ll be instilled in our side.

We have Patrick Roberts partner him up while his unabated ability to make life a searing headache for any club sees us opt for Bournemouth’s striker, Sam Surridge for this clash.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Ferran’s sensational goals last season see him captain our side while Luka is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Steffen, Stacey, Taylor, Tosin, Billing, Brooks, Ilic, Moreno, Surridge, Torres, Sam

