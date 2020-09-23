Timothy Kerrisk’s cat got out of the house so he went looking for it only to discover a different kind of cat in his front yard—a mountain lion.

The cougar was lying low on the walkway looking through a white picket gate, watching some kids ride bikes across the street about 15 feet away.

“I screamed at them to run inside,” said Kerrisk, who lives in Pacifica, Calif. “It turned around, came at me, but then jumped over the gate and hid under the truck. I chased it off into the side yard and up the back hill.”

Fortunately, Kerrisk’s cat came back home “safe and sound” a few hours later.

Pacifica is located between San Francisco and Half Moon Bay and is surrounded by Sweeney Ridge to the east and Montara Mountain to the south, both potential homes to the mountain lion.

Photo courtesy of ViralHog.