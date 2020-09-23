Madden 21 released their Wildcard Wednesday pack for the week with the Veterans. Madden 21 introduced Joseph and Smith along with three others.

Madden 21 Veterans

As a part of Madden 21’s ultimate team mode, Wildcard Wednesday brings new packs and cards to the game. For example, this week brought Johnathan Joseph, Malcolm Smith, Golden Tate III, Akiem Hicks, and Frank Gore.

Wildcard Wednesday can bring anything from Veterans to Heavyweights. This week focused on Veterans, their first appearance of the season.

Moreover, something that is different about the Veterans this year is that players have higher overalls. Furthermore, each of these cards can give you Team Chemistry for any of the teams that player has played with throughout their career.

WILDCARD WEDNESDAY! 5 NEW VETERANS! MADDEN 21 ULTIMATE TEAM! https://t.co/sdBuAprCae via @YouTube — Monty (@PaulMont13) September 23, 2020

Joseph, Smith, and Other’s Ratings

Johnathan Joseph and Malcolm Smith may headline the group, but the overall Veteran line-up is very solid. Here’s a look at the ratings for each card.

Madden 21 Heavyweights released – Akiem Hicks and Jonathan Joseph #Madden21 pic.twitter.com/RNXZcg2Yi7 — SportsGamersWorld (@SportsTixSoup) September 23, 2020

More of the newest Madden 21 Veterans players: WR Golden Tate, HB Frank Gore, LOLB Malcolm Smith #Madden21 pic.twitter.com/g8r9sDjkql — SportsGamersWorld (@SportsTixSoup) September 23, 2020

Additionally, gamers are going to enjoy Akiem Hicks. For example, his 91 strength is going to lead to a dominant pass rush ability. Further, he also has a 93 play recognition.

Moreover, Joseph will be a stud at cornerback. He has a 90 overall play recognition as well as 88 speed. Madden Ultimate Team is always a fun mode, and these cards will only improve the gameplay.

Madden 21 Veterans Pack Costs and Auction Listing Prices

Firstly, both the Veterans and Heavyweight pack sell for 3,800 Madden Training at the store. If you don’t pull the card you want, however, you’re not out of luck. These player cards also have a 3,600 Training Quicksell value.

Furthermore, the auction is always a place to pick up card packs, and the Veterans are no different. The Madden Auction Browser enables players to bid or use a “buy now” feature for whoever they like.

Frank Gore is currently costing 170,000 Madden Coins. Golden Tate will fetch about 170,000 on PS4 and 188,000 on Xbox One. Joseph is selling for 168,000 on Xbox One or 189,000 on the PS4. Akiem Hicks is currently at 176-180,000 Madden Coins on either console.

