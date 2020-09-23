Twitter Screen Capture / @Penguins



The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Wednesday that they would be adding a sportsbook lounge where fans attending games can gamble while their favorite team takes the ice. This announcement comes as a result of a multi-year partnership with Rivers Casino and BetRivers.com.

Per the press release, the lounge will include luxury seating for patrons to watch Penguins games at PPG Paints Arena. They’ll be able to bet through the mobile app that sponsors the lounge, which is meant to have the same “vibe” as the Rivers Casino itself. The lounge will also have a bar, club chairs and multiple screens showing all of the events happening throughout the country that can be gambled on.

The Penguins’ Twitter account posted mockups of the lounge on Wednesday.

“This is an exciting extension of our longstanding relationship with Rivers,” said David Morehouse, president and CEO of the Penguins. “The BetRivers Lounge is one of a number of projects we are undertaking at PPG Paints Arena to provide an enhanced and safe fan experience in a post-COVID environment.”

Rush Street Interactive, the online gaming company that operates BetRivers.com, was the first online gaming company to launch online sports wagering in Pennsylvania. The organization also operates online sportsbooks in Illinois, New Jersey, Indiana and Colorado.