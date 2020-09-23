Description: LEI Vs ARS Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Intriguing Premier League clash in the third round set to enthral us today.

Where the majority of the fixtures in the third round of the Carabao Cup are complete mismatches, the same can’t be said about this impending battle between Leicester City and Arsenal. This showdown between Premier League opponents is the tie to watch out for in the third round, a clash which promises to be an intriguing affair.

While both the sides will shuffle around with their team given the gruelling and rigorous schedule they find themselves in the midst of, their pivotal names are bound to feature. For either side, this is a trophy they’ll be looking to get their hands around with any kind of triumph this season much yearned for by either side.

And with both the sides getting life in the new edition of the Premier League off to a winning record, this promises to make for an intoxicating brew. It’s a clash between two sides who are known to stumble in defence, a fixture which could easily end up in a goals galore fixture.

Probable Winner

While Arsenal were extremely impressive against Fulham, the side’s familiar defensive issues sprung up in their foregone contest against West Ham. The side was made to struggle and tire it out against West Ham before eventually just about scampering to their way to a one goal win.

Elsewhere, Leicester City’s thumping win against Burnley in the six goal thriller was a comprehensive and overwhelming one. Its this attack which will look to douse Arsenal’s jittery defence and guide the side to the ensuing round of the Carabao Cup.

However, Leicester City themselves are vulnerable to conceding as well. In this extradonaire goal scoring tie, Arsenal’s attack suits them better and should take the side to a win.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Both Ricardo and Filip will once again ascribe their absence to their prevalent injury issues.

Arsenal are yet again fraught with injuries with Calum, Gabriel, Mustafi, Emile and Sokratis all being ruled out for this one.

Leicester City

Ward, Justin, Morgan, Soyuncu, Thomas, Choudhury, Mendy, Gray, Maddison, Albrighton, Iheanacho

Arsenal

Macey, Cedric, Saliba, Luiz, Holding, Kolasinac, Elneny, Guendouzi, Pepe, Nketiah, Saka

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Leicester City Vs Arsenal Third Round

Date And Time: 24th September, Thursday- 12:15am IST

Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester

Top Goal Scorer

Leicester City

Arsenal

Bygone Encounter

Leicester City Vs Burnley: 4-2

Arsenal Vs West Ham: 2-1

Goal-Keeper

Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel will be inducted in our side as the goal-keeper for today. Despite this being the Carabao Cup, he should he a part of his side’s team today given the calibre of the opposition.

And his ability to parry away shots makes him an ideal selection for us today.

Defenders

The last thing we envision coming out from this fixture is a cleansheet. Massively depleted and paper thin, these two defences will shambolically fail in their aspirations of stringing together a cleansheet.

It’s a narrative which sees us limit our framework to the mere three defensive picks. We begin with out duo from Arsenal, one constituting of new man William Saliba who’ll be eager to utilise his debut to show why the club were so eager to snap him up.

Sead Kolasinac is always a threat when venturing forward and in this wingback role, he has the freedom he wants to canter up the park. Elsewhere, with a goal against Burnley, the electric James Justin will represent our side from Leicester City.

Midfielders

With Willian coming into Arsenal’s side this season, Pepe has been relegated to a substitute role. Its what makes today’s impending fixture all the more important for him with this clash set to determine his role at the club going forward.

Bukayo Saka will be considering himself as one of the unluckiest names at Arsenal. Despite being electric last season, he’s yet to make a spot for himself in the side’s regular playing tea,.

However, competitions like these are where he earned his bread last term and we envisage him impressing yet again come today. Dani Ceballos pairs up alongside him with his well rounded performance against West Ham reposing the faith the club earmarked in him to extend his loan from Real Madrid.

Leicester City on the other hand see us opt for James Maddison as the first pick in this docket.

After a runaway start to the foregone campaign, James Maddison went from the mainstay of his side’s attack to a substitute. Inconsistent showings paired with a lousy approach saw him being sidelined by the side.

He’ll be striving to remind everyone of his calibre come today to see us opt for him.

Strikers

Although Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang’s inclusion today is up in the air, we envision him stepping out for Arsenal. He scored against Fulham along with assisting one against West Ham to make him an instant pick.

We are also roping in Eddie Nketiah with him scoring the second goal against West Ham, one which ensured Arsenal of the three points from the fixture.

Elsewhere, with two goals against West Brom to get his season underway, Jamie Vardy will be our pick from Leicester City.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His goal and assist in the last couple of clashes see Aubameyang captain our side while Eddie is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Kasper, Justin, Sead, Saliba, Saka, Ceballos, Maddison, Pepe, Eddie, Vardy, Aubameyang

