Nuggets’ Jamal Murray ends up hitting LeBron James in the chin with his elbow, called for a Flagrant 1 Foul; but LeBron sells the reaction.

Early at the start of the 3rd Quarter, the Lakers looked like they were going on a run, trying to erase the 10 point deficit that they had at the half. They had cut the lead down to 5, trailing by 58-63 when Jamal Murray and LeBron James got entangled near the 3-point line.

The Nuggets seem very strong at the half, but the Lakers are making a good show in the 3rd.

Jamal Murray elbows LeBron James who exaggerates the reaction

Jamal Murray and LeBron James got tangled up near the 3 point line, where Murray hit the King in the chin with his elbow. Now, while he did get hit in the face, the reaction from the Lakers star was clearly over-exaggerated.

And a few Twitter users were quick to point that out, congratulating King Jame for his Oscar worthy performance.

LeBron James took a vicious elbow from Jamal Murray here. Murray hit with a flagrant 1.pic.twitter.com/dNAFizO0qv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 23, 2020

@BeMore27 elbows @KingJames and puts on an oscar winning performance. Gets the flagrant. @RajonRondo elbows @Paulmillsap4 and I guess his acting was subpar. No flagrant, didn’t even look at it. — blurdeye (@kenn_G) September 23, 2020

Murray was called for a Flagrant 1 for the same.

Nuggets upset the Lakers in Game 3

The Nuggets took down the Lakers 114-106 in the 3rd Game of the Western Conference Finals to edge back in the series.

It wasn’t an easy win for the Nuggets though. Leading by 10 at the half, the Lakers started out the 3rd with a run of their own. It was later answered by the Nuggets with a bigger run of their own, as they ended the 3rd with an 18 point lead.

The Lakers went on a 18-2 run to start the 4th, as they came as close to 3 points before the Nuggets responded and sealed the game off.

The Nuggets had other players show up and that was the main differential in tonight’s different result. Monte Morris and Jeremi Grant putting up big numbers on the score sheet helped the Nuggets put more pressure on the Lakers.

We all have observed the Nuggets to be a resilient team. They have overcome a 3-1 lead twice this playoffs, and seem ready to take on the Lakers challenge.