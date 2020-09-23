Lance Archer tests positive for Coronavirus. The AEW Star confirmed the news earlier in the day. He will miss tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

AEW star Lance Archer has tested positive for Coronavirus. The Murderhawk Monster revealed on Twitter that he had contracted the disease from a family member and would miss AEW Dynamite for a couple of weeks.

“When I returned from our last show, a family member was ill when I got home. I found out later a friend who had taken my family member to the Vet for our Dachshund was COVID positive. While at home, now I’ve also gotten sick tested positive. I feel ok, expect to see me in 2 wks,” Archer wrote.

Jon Moxley to defend AEW World title tonight

Archer is scheduled to face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship on October 14th. He can still make that match if he beats the highly contagious virus in two weeks as promised.

He was also scheduled to work a six-man tag team match on tonight’s Dynamite episode, teaming with Brian Cage and Ricky Starks to face Moxley, Will Hobbs and Darby Allin.

Instead, Moxley has announced that he will be defending his title. There has been no word regarding his opponent tonight so far however.

Change of plans. I’m putting up the title tonight. Live TV babe. #AEWDynamite — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) September 23, 2020

