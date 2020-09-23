LAF Vs VAN Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Battle for seventh place set to take the league by aplomb today .

On level points in the Western Conference with only goal difference separating them at the moment, today’s fixture in the MLS is a defining moment for our opponents of the day. A win for either side could prove to a decisive factor in which side ends up occupying the final playoffs berth in the conference.

And on current form, Vancouver Whitecaps look likelier to accrue the three points from this clash. After struggling and stuttering their way to lacklustre displays all season long, the side has gone onto revive a dwindling campaign with two wins on the bounce, results which have seen them make massive strides in the points tally.

Where they have been on the uptick, Los Angeles have been obliterated across the last couple of weeks. The three goal hammering handed out to them by Seattle Sounders the last time around was the side’s third defeat in four clashes, results which see them embroiled in a soup at the moment.

Probable Winner

The defence has completely catapulted for Los Angeles in these defeats. The side has gone onto tank defensively to ship in nine goals in this period, scoring none in the process to end up with embarrassing scorelines.

Fortuitously for them, the Whitecaps defence hasn’t fared off any better. Its what holds Los Angeles in good stead for this one with us envisaging them finally wrenching out of the soup they are in.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Acosta will be missing out on the day’s encounter owing to his prevalent injury.

Atuesta and Vela are both sidelined for Los Angeles with their absence attributed to their injuries.

Los Angeles

Miller, Blackmoon, Zimmerman, Segura, Harvey, Nguyen, Atuesta, Blessing, Rodriguez, Rossi, Vela

Vancouver Whitecaps

Macmeth, Nerwinski, Godoy, Rose, Adnan, Felipe, Erice, Giro, In-beom, Reyna, Montero

Match Details

MLS 2020-21

Match: Los Angeles Vs Vancouver Whitecaps

Date And Time: 24th September, Thursday- 8:00am IST

Venue: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles

Top Goal Scorer

Los Angeles

Vancouver Whitecaps

Bygone Encounter

Los Angeles Vs Seattle Sounders: 3-0

Real Salt Lake City Vs Whitecaps: 1-2

LAF Vs VAN Team Prediction

Goal-Keeper

Vancouver Whitecaps’ resurrection in the league across the last week is squarely down to their improved defence. The side has let in just two goals in their period with the resillinace of Thomas Hasal resulting in a direct change of fate in the club’s defence.

Defenders

With two sides who have let in a horrendous 49 goals in between them squaring off against each other today, a cleansheet for either side looks extremely unlikely. This can easily spiral into a goal scoring feat with defence take back stage for both these sides.

It sees us opt for only the attackingly inclined defenders for this clash. It’s a decision which made Whitecaps’ Jake Nerwinski who has strung together the two goals to his name.

Los Angeles on the other hand see us opt for a duo. Both Eddie Segura and Diego Palacios have ingrained in them the nitty gritties needed to maraud their way into the attacking soirees and provide the side with unbridled support in its attacks.

Midfielders

For Los Angeles, the only chance they have of wrenching out of the impasse they find themselves is squarely down to Diego Rossi. The club’s top scorer in the absence of some crucial names, he’s spearheaded the side’s attack to quench the side’s insatiable hunger for goals.

He’s found more than ample support in Mark-Anthony Kaye who has the two goals to his name. Completing the triad of picks from the club will be Brian Rodriguez who has popped up with two assists, a trio which can make the most of this wavering Whitecaps defence.

Whitecaps on the other hand see us opt for the flair of David Milinkovic for this clash. His ability to exploit the flanks and provide unstinted support to his side’s attacking soirees has seen him manager his way to three assists, the most by any player at the club.

Strikers

Whitecaps’ will see us indulge in the services of a one-two from the land of their side in this slot. In Fredy Montero and Lucas Cavallini, the side has two names who have each hit two goals, names who have provided the much needed wind to the side’s sails.

The opposition meanwhile see Bradley Wright-Philips gallop his way into our setup in lieu of the two goals he has.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Five goal man Rossi was the only name on our minds as the captaincy choice while Montero is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Hasal, Segura, Palacios, Nerwinski, Rossi, Brian, Kaye, Milinkovic, Bradley, Lucas, Fredy

