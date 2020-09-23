KXIP vs RCB Head to Head Records: The Sportsrush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the sixth match of IPL 2020.

The sixth match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai tomorrow.

While Punjab will be playing the match on the back of losing their season opener, Bangalore would be looking to continue with their winning momentum in IPL 2020.

Considering how both the teams have won 12 each out of their 24 matches played against each other, expect the contest to be a nail-biter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Having just played a match each in IPL 2020, it will be interesting to see how many changes do both captains make for this match.

KXIP vs RCB Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 24

Matches won by KXIP: 12

Matches won by RCB: 12

Matched played in India: 21 (KXIP 10, RCB 11)

Matches played in UAE: 1 (KXIP 1, RCB 0)

KXIP average score against RCB: 155

RCB average score against KXIP: 161

Most runs for KXIP: 140 (Chris Gayle)

Most runs for RCB: 662 (AB de Villiers)

Most wickets for KXIP: 2 (Mohammed Shami & Glenn Maxwell)

Most wickets for RCB: 19 (Yuzvendra Chahal)

Most catches for KXIP: 8 (Mandeep Singh)

Most catches for RCB: 12 (AB de Villiers)

The last time Kings XI Royal Challengers locked horns against each other was at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2020. The then Punjab captain in Ravichandran Ashwin’s decision to field first didn’t go down well as a match-winning 121-run partnership between AB de Villiers (82 not out) and Marcus Stoinis (46 not out) had powered RCB to 202/4 in 20 overs.

In reply, Kings XI’s batsmen did get off to swift starts but none of them could convert their innings to the extent that it helped the team to seal the chase.