KXIP vs BLR Team Prediction: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – 24 September 2020 (Dubai). Two batting powerhouses will collide against each other in this mouth-watering game of IPL 2020.

Kings XI Punjab will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The two teams from South-India will collide against each other to get their first win of the season.

Kings XI Punjab lost their first game in the super-over against the Delhi Capitals and they would certainly want to get their first win of the season this time around. Mayank Agarwal would like to continue hie top-form whereas Chris Gayle is expected to start this game. Punjab have some really strong individuals in their ranks and they would definitely want to make it count this time around.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, registered a solid victory in their last game on this very ground. Yuzvendra Chahal again proved to be their trump-card in bowling whereas Devdutt Padikkal made an impressive debut as well. The batting line-up of RCB is strong as ever and if the bowlers can continue their form then it can be a dream season for them.

Pitch Report – This pitch is a little sticky one and the ball will not come on to the bat nicely. The big boundaries will also play their part and 160 will be a really good score here on this track.

Total Game Played: 68; Batting 1st Won: 23 Batting 2nd Won: 44, N/R: 1

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Kings XI Punjab – KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Josh Phillipe, Shivam Dubey, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Kings XI Punjab – KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, and Glenn Maxwell.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Kings XI Punjab – Chris Jordan and Sheldon Cottrell.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Chris Morris and Navdeep Saini.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Mayank Agarwal, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

KXIP vs BLR Team Wicket-Keeper

KL Rahul (Price 10.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Rahul is in the form of his life and has not done anything wrong in the last one year. He failed in the last game but is the ace batsman of the side and scored 593 runs in the last season as well. KL is a gun player and just cannot be dropped

KXIP vs BLR Team Batsmen

Mayank Agarwal (Price 9) will be our batsman from the Kings XI Punjab. Mayank almost won the last game on his own for his side. He played a brilliant inning of 89 runs in the last game and would definitely want to continue his momentum with the bat. He now has a lot of international experience as well and this can be the best IPL season of Mayank Agarwal,

Virat Kohli (Price 10.5), AB de Villiers (Price 10), and Devdutt Padikkal (Price 8) will be our batsmen from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat & AB does not need any stats to prove their domination in the IPL and they will certainly make their way into our team. AB scored a brilliant half-century in the last game as well whereas Virat would like to leave behind the failure of the last game. Devdutt, on the other hand, made an impressive debut in the last game and scored a half-century. The left-hander was looking graceful and would like to continue his top form with the bat. This trio should be picked.

[You can pick Aaron Finch instead of Mohammad Shami if RCB chase in the game]

KXIP vs BLR Team All-Rounders

Glenn Maxwell (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Kings XI Punjab. Maxwell is one of the best T20 players around the globe and if he can get some consistency, he will be the most lethal weapon of Punjab this season. Maxi failed in the last game but he is the most crucial cog of Punjab’s middle-order and will be picked for this game.

KXIP vs BLR Team Bowlers

Mohammad Shami (Price 9), Sheldon Cottrell (Price 8.5), and Ravi Bishnoi (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Kings XI Punjab. Shami was the highest wicket-taker of the side last season and he started the 2020 season on a brilliant note as well by picking three wickets in his bowling whereas Cottrell & Bishnoi made their IPL debuts in the last game and they bowled brilliantly as well. All three of them are wicket-takers and should be picked for this game.

Yuzvendra Chahal (Price 9) and Navdeep Saini (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chahal and Saini were the top wicket-takers of RCB in 2019 and they started brilliantly in this season as well. Chahal has always been the match-winner of the side and he did the same in the last game by picking three wickets whereas Saini also picked a couple of wickets and emerged as a brilliant death bowler. Both of them will be picked.

Match Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + AB de Villiers and Mayank Agarwal

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.