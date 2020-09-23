Description: KXIP Vs BLR MyTeam11 Team Picks, Pitch Report, Probable Playing 11 And Match Overview: RCB look to make early inroads in the league and register their second win on the bounce today.

For the first time in four years, the Royal Challengers Bangalore were able to get their Indian Premier League sojourn off to a winning start. Whilst it was far from a convincing win, the fact that the side managed to pull through in the end is all that will matter to a side which has traditionally been an underachieving side in the showpiece league.

Headed for a defeat, RCB needed to rely on some showings of individual genius and a horrendous SRH collapse with the bat to see them preserve on the day. While they are still a bevy of issues the side needs to iron out if it is to pose a serios challenge in the 13th edition of the league, the side will be relishing in the win for now.

And they’ll be quietly confident of making it two wins out of two when they take on Punjab today. Where RCB were extremely fortuitus to win their clash, Kings XI Punjab had only themselves to beat for their shambolic super over defeat to Delhi with the side failing to stave off defeat despite needing the solitary run in two balls.

KXIP Vs BLR MyTeam11 Probable Winner

For Punjab, that botched run chase is one which perfectly documented the side’s entire fixture. Apart from bits and pieces, the club was never really in the affair with the team failing to win crucial junctures in the contest.

On a wicket which won’t be the easiest for the bats, we envision RCB pulling through. Punjab’s batting setup is way too paper thin, one consisting of players who you never know what to expect from.

Pitch Conditions And Toss

Much like the foregone contest played here, this is a wicket to come out and bat on. The surface will see the ball come onto the bat nicely in the first period before the surface regresses and the spinners come into full effect.

Weather

Usual hot conditions will await the players during the course of this encounter.

Chasing Side’s Record This Season

Win: 1

Average First Innings Score

161

Probable Playing 11

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C, WK), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (WK), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal

Match Details

Indian Premier League 2020

Match: Kings XI Punjab Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Date And Time: 24th September, Thursday- 7:30pm IST

Venue: International Cricket Stadium

Telecast: Star Sports 1,2, Hindi/HD, Disney+ Hotstar

Five Quiessential Players

Kings XI Punjab

Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal

Wicket-Keeper

He failed to make his start count into anything meaningful but the twenty one runs KL Rahul registered against Delhi Capitals see him hold onto his spot in our setup.

Batsmen

After years of failing to get a chance at Royal Challengers Bangalore, Devdutt Padikal finally forced his way into the team’s framework. And he showed why he was so deserving of a place in the opening slot with him going hammer and tongs in his first ever IPL outing.

What was especially pleasing to watch was the clean manner in which he connected the ball to accrue 56 runs. Pairing him up is the explosive AB de Villiers whose late surge of 51 runs ended up adding crucial runs to RCB’s total.

Captain Virat Kohli had no off day but he seldom goes off the boil twice in a row to see him make an advent into our side as well. We have opener Aaron Finch also being reposed faith in his twenty nine runs the last time around providing a glimpse into what he’s capable of with the bat.

Elsewhere, it’s the lone for us from Punjab. Mayank Aggarwal couldn’t have done any more his side against Delhi as he clobbered his way to a sensational 89 run knock to take the contest to the super over.

All-Rounders

With this wicket set to favour the bowlers willing to change their speed, Shivam Dube will once again be in play for RCB. He ended up with two wickets the last time around and should manage to get atleast the one today as well given Punjab’s stuttering batting setup.

Bowling Order

With SRH well settled in their run pursuit, RCB needed wickets to come in at regular intervals to claw their way back in the tie. Luckily Yuzvendra Chahal was at hand to pull that off with his looped up deliveries, ones give air, enticing batsmen into the false shots.

Pacer Navdeep Saini hit the ground running immediately for RCB with a couple of wickets to make him our pick as well from the club. Punjab on the other hand see new ball operator, speedster Mohammed Shami being ingrained in our side after his astute spell of three wickets against Delhi.

Sheldon Cottrell always ends up with wickets in the death overs given his versatility and ability to change up and bowl back of the length to make him our second pick from the side.

Captain And Vice-Captain

RCB Bat First: We’ll be moving in with AB de Villiers as our captain after his electric 51 run knock while Kohli is the vice-captain.

KXIP Bat First: Kohli would relish a run chase to see him be our captain while Finch is the vice-captain.

MyTeam11 Team

Rahul, Mayank, Padikal de Villiers, Finch, Kohli, Dube, Shami, Saini, Cottrell

