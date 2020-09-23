Description: KKR Vs MI MyTeam11 Team Picks, Pitch Report, Probable Playing 11 And Match Overview: MI return to the same stadium where they tasted their first defeat of the season.

Faltering infront of CSK in their season opening encounter, Mumbai Indians return to the field today looking to overhaul that result. And with a better knowhow of the conditions which await them with the team playing its skill set at the same venue, Mumbai will be quietly confident of register their first win of the league.

For the reigning champions, the need to get off to winning ways at the earliest plausible is one which takes precedence over everything else. The club is looking to dismiss multiple preconceived notions about them, ranging from dwindling in even editions of the tournament to being a horrendous setup away from India in the Indian Premier League.

Also, what the side will be looking to forget with a win today is its bygone defeat CSK. What would have hurt more than that defeat to their arch rivals is the manner in which the result came about with Mumbai failing to capitalise on the two early breakthroughs they pulled off on the day.

KKR Vs MI MyTeam11 Winner

Despite having CSK on the mat in the opening exchanges of their chase, Mumbai’s bowling unit went completely off the boil after that. They allowed Rayudu and Faf to settle into their groove with the two moving in tandem to manifest a match winning partnership for the club.

However, after that botched defence, the Indians are set to come back stronger today. This is a side which hardly fails twice in a row and up against a KKR side which was wiped the floor with last season, we envision this being Mumbai’s first win of the season.

Pitch Conditions And Toss

Akin to the first contest played over here, this is a surface where the side winning the toss will be looking to chase. The surface does reward clean and astute strokeplay but the surface does tend to stay low with the ball gripping onto the surface in the hands of the spinners.

Weather

Usual hot conditions will await the players during the course of this encounter.

Chasing Side’s Record This Season

Win: 1

Average First Innings Score

161

Probable Playing 11

KKR

Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (C, WK), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Match Details

Indian Premier League 2020

Match: KKR Vs Mumbai Indians

Date And Time: 24th September, Wednesday- 7:30pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Telecast: Star Sports 1,2, Hindi/HD, Disney+ Hotstar

Five Quiessential Players

KKR

Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Cummins

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, James Pattinson, Trent Boult

Wicket-Keeper

Quinton de Kock might not have gone the distance against CSK but the 33 run knock the opener delivered for his side showed why he’s such a crucial player for Mumbai Indians. And on this surface, his explosiveness and ability to open his arms will help the side in accruing crucial runs inside the powerplay period.

Batsmen

Rohit Sharma played a howler of a shot to depart early on the last time around but he should be back at his best in this one. He’s been in solid touch in the arena across the last year and should lay down a marker with a solid showing today.

Suryakumar Yadav might have missed out the last time around for Mumbai but he had a solid domestic season, one where he ended up schooling bowlers to go on a rampage.

KKR on the other hand will see us repose faith in the services of Eoin Morgan. The England batsman is in stupendous touch this year with his staggering two hundred and thirty eight runs seeing him emerge as the country’s second leading scorer in the format this year.

All-Rounders

For KKR, their aspirations of pulling off a win will rely squarely on this partnership. In a foregone season riddles with erring displays for them, Andre Russell emerged as the only source of solace with his clean hitting brand of batting seeing him burst onto the stage for the side.

He was in solid touch in the recently concluded CPL as well, one where he ended up with two hundred and twenty runs. Partnering up with him is spinner Sunil Narine, someone who will thrive on a surface which will suit his brand of bowling.

Bowling Order

For Kuldeep Yadav, the bygone year was an appalling time out on the pitch for the spinner. He ended up going out of favour in the Indian setup with the break in cricket due to the Coronavirus pandemic being a much needed one for him.

We envision him having addressed the issues pushing him back to see the 39 wicket man in IPL become our pick here. The world’s leading short bowler format, Pat Cummins is also reposed faith in by us, someone who’ll be eager to justify his gargantuan price tag today.

Mumbai India’s failed shambolically as a bowling unit the last time around but the side should be back functioning at its imperious best today. This is a well endowed bowling setup, one capable of going straight for the sucker punch.

Coming out hammer and tongs in a bid to redeem themselves will be the duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, which had two wickets the last time around, to see both of them being inducted in our side. The two are wordclass bowlers, players who might just form the most daunting and lethal new ball force in the league.

Rahul Chahar managed to scrounge the sole wicket for himself the last time around but he should pull off more today. This is a surface which will suit his spin, one where he gets the ball to turn, dance and thud into the batsmen.

Captain And Vice-Captain

MI Bat First: His solid knock against CSK will see us opt for Quinton as our captain while Rohit is the vice-captain.

KKR Bat First: We’ll be opting for Rohit as our side’s captain while Eoin is the vice-captain.

MyTeam11 Team

Kock, Yadav, Rohit, Morgan, Andre, Narine, Rahul, Boult, Bumrah, Yadav, Cummins

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Click Here for more Dream11 Teams Prediction

Dream 11 Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.