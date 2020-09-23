Description: JNG Vs GED Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Top of the group clash set to see the fireworks explode in the league this Thursday.

This highly awaited contest in the Chinese Super League looks all set to live upto to its billing. When the top placed sides in Group A will lock heads in the league today, we are going to be immersed in an enthralling and riveting affair, a clash between two meticulous fixtures.

There are seldom such clashes in the league, a fixture which will witness two spectacular sides leave no stone unturned to come out on top from this fixture. And while Guangzhou Evergrande are being touted to take away the three points from this, Suning won’t be discounted by anyone without a second though.

The school of though arises due to the second placed side’s solid form this season. However, there’s no negating the rut the club has hit at the moment with the team’s tanking form seeing them draw three fixtures on the spin to see the deficit between themselves and top spot grow to an uncatchable 11 points.

JNG Vs GED Fantasy Probable Winner

More worrisome for Jiangsu Suning though is the fact that they now hold onto second spot by the measly margin of goal difference. The club is fast running out of steam, a plight which will see them be thumped by this ruthless Guangzhou Evergrande setup.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Both Yang and Zhang will fail to make the cut for Suning today with their absence pertaining to injuries.

Jiangsu Suning

Gu Chao, Li Ang, Miranda, Yun Zhou, Abduhamit Abdugheni, Mubarak Wakaso, Wu Xi, Luo Jing, Xiang Ji, Ivan Santini, Alex Teixeira

Guangzhou Evergrande

Liu Dianzuo, Park Ji-soo, Mei Fang, Zheng Zhi, Gao Zhunyi, Zhang Linpeng, Paulinho, Xu Xin, Yang Liyu, Anderson Talisca, Wei Shihao

Match Details

Chinese Super League 2020-21

Match: Jiangsu Vs Guangzhou Evergrande Group A

Date And Time: 24th September, Thursday- 3:30pm IST

Venue: Jinzhou Stadium, Dalian

Top Scorer

Jiangsu Suning

Guangzhou Evergrande

Paulinho: Nine Goals, Two Assists

Bygone Encounter

Shenhua Vs Jiangsu: 0-0

Guangzhou Evergrande Vs Henan: 2-1

Dream 11 Picks

The only way Jiangsu Suning can stave off a defeat today is if they can keep Guangzhou Evergrande’s attack at bay. And as long as Gu Chao is the custodian of their goal, the side will be quietly confident of making life tiresome for the group toppers.

Defenders

The fact that Guangzhou Evergrande are the most stringent and frugal defence in Group A isn’t the only reason for us to opt for a triad from their side. Jiangsu have waned and regressed in form when it comes to attack, a side which was left as bystanders in its foregone goalless showing against Shenhua.

It’s a side which could easily end up without a goal for a second tie on the spin to see all of Jiang Guangtai, Gao Zhunyi and Park Ji-Soo be inducted in our setup. Elsewhere, the two assists for Xiang Ji and his elevation to the midfield slot sees him represent our side from the home team.

Midfielders

Paulinho has been responsible for helping his side take on the identity of the most ruthless and relentless attack in Group A. Top scorer for the club with nine goals, he’s thrived this season, a player who has come out hammer and tongs since match one.

And a reason he’s able to express himself so freely is due to the passes of Yang Liyu. The well endowed Liyu has registered the most number of assists for his side at four to make him a must have pick for us.

This entire ambit of our setup constitutes of the selections from the Group A leaders with Lisheng Liao wrapping up the trio.

Strikers

Elkenson has done everything to ensure that Guangzhou Evergrande haven’t been hit hard by Shihao’s lengthy injury. He’s scored on five occasions along with providing two assists for the club with one of those goals coming in the foregone matchup.

We compensate for the picks from Jiangsu in this slot of our setup. Although they have lost steam in attack off late, the side can’t be discounted as long as this function is out plying its skill set.

We begin with top scorer Eder Martins. With seven goals and three assists, he’s one of the most pristine strikers in the league, a player who can even thwart even this staunch defensive infront of him.

Giving him company will be Alex Teixeira who has five goals and two assists, two names who have guided the club towards consummate success this term.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His staggering 11 goal contributions will see Paulinho captain our side while Elkenson is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Chao, Ji, Park, Zhunyi, Guangtai, Paulinho, Liao, Elkenson, Alex, Eder

