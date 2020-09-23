Jamal Murray stepped up to the plate to bring the Denver Nuggets back from a sticky stretch in the 4th quarter. He capped it off with a deep 3 over AD and celebrated with a shimmy.

The Denver Nuggets conceded a 16-2 run in the early stages of the 4th quarter after taking a 20 point lead in the same period.

This involved 6 straight turnovers by their players, leading to tons of transition buckets for the Lakers. LeBron James had 2 dunks to himself. There was a feeling that an implosion was about to happen, but it never truly materialized as the Nuggets had their ship steadied.

Jamal Murray’s DEEP 3-pointer and Steph Curry like shimmy celebration

After allowing the Lakers to come to within 4 points of their score, the Nuggets got going again through Jerami Grant. The forward hit a runner and then got himself to the line for two freebies.

This was followed by some amazing defensive rotations from the Nuggets in stifling the Lakers. The Nuggets increased the separation to 9 points between the two sides with a couple of great reads by Murray

The crucial moment of the game came when Murray sought a switch from Alex Caruso onto the First Team All-Defense member Anthony Davis.

Murray let the shot clock run down right to the final 4 seconds before unleashing a 3 pointer from over 30 feet out. The ball swished through the net, clean as butter, and this play as good as sealed the game in the Denver Nuggets’ favour.

🏹 Jamal Murray caps off his 28-point night and the @nuggets win with a DEEP triple.. bullseye! 🏹 pic.twitter.com/ii3WqMEYpJ — NBA (@NBA) September 23, 2020

Jamal was feelin’ himself after hitting the dagger 😂 pic.twitter.com/kjPKziY76H — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 23, 2020

The entire sequence had this ‘Steph Curry like’ feel to it; from the dagger 3 to the shimmy celebration. And a host of Twitter users agreed to that.

Jamal Murray went full Steph Curry right there Cashed a deep three, hit em with a shimmy, AND beat LeBron James — Dr. Guru 💯 (@DrGuru_) September 23, 2020

With the Nuggets now down 2-1 in the series, one can expect the WCF to go right down to the wire.