On Sunday, the Watt brothers will finally get to crown which brother (or brothers) reins supreme in their very talented and athletic family. With the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans scheduled to meet on Sunday, TJ Watt, Derek Watt and JJ Watt will all be playing in the same game.

TJ and Derek of the Steelers will be hosting the Texans, and their star defensive end brother.

Last season, Tremaine Edmunds, Terrell Edmunds and Trey Edmunds had an historic brother reunion, becoming the first NFL game to feature three brothers since 1930.

You’d think something like that would take another 90-ish years to happen again, but with Derek joining TJ in Pittsburgh this offseason, it was only a matter of time before they all took the field together.

Which jersey will their family members choose to wear on Sunday? Maybe a jersey split three ways?

The Watt brothers are a close bunch, but forever competitive. On Twitter they debate who is the best uncle, who is the favorite and who has the best workouts.

No doubt they’ll bring their competitive brotherly spirit to the game Sunday.

With Derek being a fullback and TJ playing the linebacker position, during the game, JJ and Derek will be the two on the field at the same time while the clock is running.

This year is significantly different due to the coronavirus, with the league wanting to prevent as much contact between players outside of the game as possible, so while a jersey swap may not happen, they might be able to talk before the game. Socially distanced, of course.

The Texans have yet to earn their first win of the season, losing to two AFC powerhouses, the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens in Weeks 1 and 2.

The Steelers on the other hand, have won their first two games, beating the New York Giants and Denver Broncos.

You can watch the Watt brothers’ family reunion — the Texans at the Steelers — Sunday on CBS. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.