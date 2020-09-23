Lakers’ Anthony Davis played almost 42 minutes, but just had 2 rebounds in the entire period and addressed the fact in the post-game press conference

The Los Angeles Lakers fell short in Game 3, as they lost to the Denver Nuggets 114-106. A big part of the loss was the inconsistent rate of scoring by the Lakers. There were also a lot of other smaller factors that led to the fall of the Lakers in Game 3.

Rebounding was one of the key factors tonight. The Lakers got beaten at the boards 44-25. The Nuggets had 9 offensive rebounds, as compared to the 4 by the Lakers. Rebounding the ball goes a long way, and the lack of the same may have cost the Lakers the game tonight.

Anthony Davis finishes with just 2 rebounds

In a game where Anthony Davis was looking like himself on the offensive end, scoring 27 points off 9-17 shooting. He was missing his usual self on the other end of the floor.

One of the key aspects of Davis’ game is pulling down rebounds, and he did not manage to do that tonight. AD grabbed his first rebound tonight in the 4th Quarter, with 4.56 minutes remaining, off a Jokic miss.

Anthony Davis addressed the face in the post-game presser, stressing on the fact that he needs to do a better job at getting the boards on both ends of the court.

“I can’t have just 2 rebounds” said Davis.

Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee combined for 4 total rebounds in Game 3. (H/T @statmuse) pic.twitter.com/PrTYwCSS3V — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 23, 2020

It wasn’t just AD who was struggling on the boards. All 3 Lakers’ big men combined for a mere total of 4 rebounds tonight.

Nuggets take down Lakers, with teamwork

The Nuggets have been talking about the importance of players other than Murray and Jokic contributing on the scoring. This came true tonight as Jeremi Grant finished with 26 points, to compliment Murray’s 28 and Jokic’s 22.

Monte Morris was another big contributor for the Nuggets, scoring 14 points coming off the bench, on 5-7 shooting.

The Nuggets seemed very focused and disciplined tonight, barring the 4th Quarter, where the Lakers went on a rampage. They were eventually stopped by the Nuggets, but till then they had broken down the Nuggets’ huge lead.

The Lakers would look to bounce back and take the commanding 3-1 lead in Game 4. Game 4 is on Thursday at 9 PM ET.