EN-W vs WI-W Fantasy Prediction: England Women vs West Indies Women – 23 September 2020 (Derby)

England Women will take on the West Indies Women in the 2nd game of the T20I series which will be played at the County Cricket Ground in Derby.

England Women won the first game quite convincingly and would definitely want to win his game to take a 2-0 lead in the series. They have some brilliant players in their ranks and would definitely have an upper hand in this game whereas the West Indies lost their first game due to their poor batting and they would want to get a win here or else it will be really tough for them to make a comeback in the series.

Pitch Report – The average first innings score in the Men’s T20 domestic games played here is 159 runs.

Total Games Played: 29; Bat 1st Won: 14; Bat 2nd Won: 15.

Match Details :

Time:- 10.30 PM, Date: 23 September 2020

Probable XI for both sides:-

England Women – Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight, Fran Wilson, Amy Ellen Jones, Katherine Brunt, Mady Villiers, Sara Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole.

West Indies Women – Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Stefanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Britney Cooper, Lee-Ann Kirby, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of T20I games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Stefanie Taylor, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone, Hayley Matthews, and Danielle Wyatt.

EN-W vs WI-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

A Jones (Price 9) will be our wicket-keeper. Both the keepers won’t impact too much in this game as they will play in the lower middle-order. Jones is picked because she played a decent knock in the last game and should get more number of catches due to England’s strong bowling.

EN-W vs WI-W Fantasy Batters

D Wyatt (Price 9) and T Beaumont (Price 8.5) will be our batters from England. Both of them will open the innings together for the side and are really good batters. Wyatt failed in the last game but has scored more than 1500 runs in her career and she can bowl some overs as well if required whereas Beaumont has scored 1324 runs in her T20 career and she played a brilliant inning of 62 runs in the last game as well. Both of them should be picked for this game.

D Dottin (Price 9.5) will be our batter from the West Indies. Dottin is an experienced campaigner and has scored 2449 runs in 114 games in her career which includes 59 wickets in her bowling as well. She played a brilliant knock of 69 runs in the last game of the series and will definitely be picked for this game.

EN-W vs WI-W Fantasy All-Rounders

N Sciver (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from England. Sciver is the best all-rounder of England and her numbers are illustrious as well. She has scored 1432 runs in 76 T20I games whereas she has picked 60 wickets in her bowling as well. Sciver is a gun all-rounder and just cannot be dropped.

S Taylor (Price 10) and H Matthews (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the West Indies. Taylor is considered as one of the best players of the West Indies women’s cricket history. She has scored 2992 T20I runs in 104 games and has picked 91 wickets in her bowling as well whereas Matthews will open the innings for her side and will bowl his quota of overs too. She has scored 951 runs in 51 games and has picked 48 wickets in his bowling. In the last game, both of them picked a couple of wickets and just cannot be dropped from this game.

EN-W vs WI-W Fantasy Bowlers

S Ecclestone (Price 9), A Shrubsole (Price 9), and S Glenn (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from England. Ecclestone is one of the best bowlers in the English circuit and has picked 52 wickets in 35 games which includes a couple of wickets in the last game as well whereas Shrubsole failed in the last game but she is a wonderful bowler with 101 wickets in her 76 games T20I career. Glenn is also a talented bowler and has picked 16 wickets in 11 T20I games for her country. All three of them are wicket-takers and picked for this game.

S Selman (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the West Indies and will complete our team. Selman is an experienced player and she picked three wickets in the last game as well to prove her class with the ball. She cannot be dropped from this game.

Match Prediction: England Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Stefanie Taylor and Natalie Sciver

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Hayley Matthews and Sophie Ecclestone

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.