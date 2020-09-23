Getty Images



Nobody has been able to find a solution for Nikola Jokic this postseason. The Joker has led his Denver Nuggets to back-to-back comebacks from 3-1 deficits in the postseason, and despite trailing the Lakers 2-0 in the Western Conference finals, their track record suggests that Jokic will be able to battle them back into the series. Dwight Howard, however, thinks he’s found a solution to the Jokic problem. What is the Joker’s greatest weakness?

“Batman’s coming for you, Joker,” Howard yelled at Jokic from the Lakers bench during the first quarter, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick. The taunt is hilarious on several levels. First, Howard already has a self-bestowed superhero moniker. He famously dressed up as Superman for the 2008 and 2009 Slam Dunk Contests, drawing the ire of Shaquille O’Neal, who had already claimed the Superman mantle for himself in the NBA.

But really, if anything, Howard has been this series’ greatest villain, at least from Denver’s perspective. He’s defended Jokic incredibly physically so far, often avoiding whistles despite foul-worthy play. He jokingly entered Denver’s huddle in the middle of Game 1 of the series. According to Amick, Howard and Markieff Morris shouted “go home!” at the Nuggets after Anthony Davis drilled the game-winning shot on Sunday.

Jokic’s name may be more similar, but if this series has had an agent of chaos, it’s been Howard. He has acted like the Joker, but if considering himself Batman helps him defend Jokic, the Lakers won’t have any complaints.