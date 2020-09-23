DHA vs BOK Fantasy Prediction: Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters – 23 September 2020 (Ranchi)

Dhanbad Dynamos will take on Bokaro Blasters on in the League Match of The Jharkhand T20 League which will be played at the JSCA International Sports Complex in Ranchi. The T20 cricket is finally back in India and it’s the first competition after the COVID-19 break.

Both teams have played some really good cricket and are at the top-2 positions of the table. Blasters are at the top with four wins in five games whereas Dynamos are at the 2nd position with three wins in five games. This can be an interesting affair where bowlers will decide the result of the game.

Pitch Report – The pitch has supported the bowlers throughout the tournament and we can witness yet another low-scoring encounter here.

Match Details :

Time:- 1.30 PM, Live on Fancode

Probable XI for both sides:-

Dhanbad Dynamos – Nazim Siddiqui, Vishal Singh, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh Jr, Sahil Raj, Kaushal Singh, Vijay Jena, Chandan Kumar, Shubham Kumar Singh, Jai Prakash Yadav, Abhishek Yadav.

Bokaro Blasters – Kumar Kushagra, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Kumar Deobrat, Rajandeep Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Vikash Singh, Ashish Kumar, Pratik Kumar, Nityanand Kashyap.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

S Raj, V Singh, Y Kumar, J Prakash-Yadav, S Singh-Sr.

DHA vs BOK Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

N Siddiqui (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Siddiqui will open the innings for his side. He has scored 76 runs in his last three innings and has proved his form. He should be picked for this game.

DHA vs BOK Fantasy Batsmen

K Deobrat (Price 10.5) and V Vishal (Price 9) will be our batsmen from Bokaro Blusters. Deobrat has scored 101 runs as an opener in the tournament and has been one of their best batsmen whereas Vishal played a brilliant knock of 43 runs in the last game and picked a wicket as well. Both of them should be picked for this game.

S Setu (Price 8.5) will be our batsman from Dhanbad Dynamos. He is just picked to complete the mandatory three batsmen squad as he will bat at the number 3 slot and will be picked by the majority of the people.

DHA vs BOK Fantasy All-Rounders

V Singh (Price 9.5) and S Raj (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Dhanbad Dynamos. Singh has scored 94 runs with the bat and has picked three wickets in his bowling whereas Raj has scored 75 runs with the bat and has picked six wickets in his bowling. Both of them are expected to earn a lot of points in this game as well.

V Singh (Price 9.5) and Y Kumar (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Bokaro Blasters. Singh has played well in the last three games where he has scored 47 runs and has picked four wickets in his bowling as well whereas Kumar has also picked eight wickets in his bowling and can be a decent batsman too. Both of them will be picked for this game.

DHA vs BOK Fantasy Bowlers

J Prakash Yadav (Price 9) and S Singh-Sr (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Dhanbad Dynamos. Yadav has picked eight wickets in the tournament whereas Singh has picked five wickets in the three games he has played for the side. Both of them are wicket-takers and should be picked for this game.

A Kumar-Jr (Price 8) will be our bowler from the Bokaro Blusters. Kumar has picked six wickets in the tournament so far and has been bowling really well for his side. He will definitely be picked for this game.

Match Prediction: Bokaro Blasters will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Y Kumar and V Singh

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + J Prakash Yadav and S Singh-Sr

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

