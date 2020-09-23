Dan Hooker reveals his take on the main event of UFC 253. The hangman predicts a one-sided victory in favour of Israel Adesanya.

Dan Hooker puts forth his say on the much anticipated Middleweight fight between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa at UFC 253, and unlike the majority of the people, who think that this bout may potentially become the fight of year, Hooker is off to an opinion that current champion will finish the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu expert Paulo Costa, without much hassle.

Dan Hooker Predicts a One-Sided Victory In Favour of Israel Adesanya

Hooker, who is a training partner and also a friend of Adesanya, gave out his opinion about the upcoming fight, in a chat with Submission Radio. Dan Hooker, No.4 in Lightweight, thinks Costa does not stand a chance against Stylebender, and on the night Israel will steamroll the Brazilian. “Israel, easiest fight of the night. I think he’s just gonna bash Costa. I think it’s gonna be a one-sided ass-whooping.” He further claims, “The Eraser” is not the ideal candidate to go up against Adesanya. “He’s a big, musclebound, slow striker. If I was designing a character to do poorly against Israel, that would be it. A big, strong, limited striker who is going to walk forward and eat shots. If I could design a character to get his ass whooped by Israel, that’s pretty close.

“I just don’t think his skillset belongs in that realm of Rob Whittaker and Israel Adesanya. I think Jack Hermansson, I think (Jared) Cannonier and a rematch with Rob. I would rate those 100 percent harder fights than the Costa fight.”

After stating the result, he also foretold that the match would most probably get over in Round 3, 4, or in 5. “My money, my actual bet down, is Israel stopping him in the third, fourth or fifth round. I think Israel TKO-ing him is only paying $2.50 or something mad like that. But for him to stop him in like the third, fourth or fifth is like $9.00, $10.00 or $12.00 dollars. So, I feel like he’s gonna stop him later in the fight in the third, fourth or fifth. That’s where my money’s sitting.”

Source- MMA Junkie

