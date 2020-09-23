Lakers reserve center Dwight Howard was warned by referee Marc Davis for uttering an obscenity in the officials’ direction as Jerami Grant took a free throw.

Quite new to the role of a physical enforcer, Dwight Howard has been pretty enthusiastic about it nonetheless. He uses his acumen to get away with some ticky-tacky fouls that go unnoticed by officials. He also has a knack for using his arms effectively at stopping drives.

Dwight Howard warned by officials to tone down his use of verbal obscenities

Howard has a tendency to get irritated quickly these days. This has led to some frustrating moments for the Lakers, and he very nearly avoided getting a technical foul called on him in yesterday’s Game 3.

Jerami Grant, who finished with 26 points, was at the free-throw line midway in the second period. Just then, Howard uttered an obscene remark in the direction of the officials.

It was apparently so off-putting that official Marc Davis shouted, “Hey, cut that out now! Are you serious? I’ve heard that twice now. Twice. Cut it out now!”

Anthony Davis – 6′ 10″

Dwight Howard – 6′ 10″

JaVale McGee – 7′ 0″ All three COMBINED: 4 rebounds in Game 3 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Q8ncAhXYEu — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 23, 2020

Rajon Rondo keeping Dwight Howard’s toe in line as Lakers veteran

Howard has also been hurling thick doses of trash talk Nikola Jokic’s way. The Serbian big man has not been affected by Howard in the last two games, playing immensely down the stretch.

Howard’s antics haven’t been all bad though. He joined the Nuggets’ huddle at mid-court as Mike Malone challenged a foul called on Jamal Murray in Game 1 in hilarious fashion. That act seemed to have an unsettling effect on the younger Nuggets on the night.

Rajon Rondo has taken up the responsibility of keeping the maverick big man in line. The Lakers are a veteran team, and even though Howard has been given the role of an enforcer, his over-enthusiasm may cost him valuable minutes and the Lakers a game or two.