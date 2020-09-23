Chiefs coach Andy Reid has been roaming NFL sidelines for nearly 30 years now and in that time, he’s coached up some of the league’s best quarterbacks.

Reid’s first NFL job came back in 1992 when he was an offensive assistant for the Green Bay Packers. That year was a big one in franchise history for the Packers, because it marked the first season that Brett Favre was on the team.

For seven seasons, Reid had a front row seat to everything that the Ol’ Gunslinger did on the field. During Reid’s time in Green Bay, not only did the Packers win a Super Bowl, but Brett Favre was voted NFL MVP three straight times (1995-97).

If anyone is ever going to match Favre’s MVP streak, it might very well be Reid’s current quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Not only does Mahomes already have one Lombardi Trophy under his belt, but he also has an MVP award to his name.

The funny thing about the two quarterbacks is that they actually seem to have a lot in common, at least on the field. During a recent interview with Sirius XM NFL Radio, Reid revealed the one big thing that the two quarterbacks have in common: They think alike.

“They’re two different people, I mean, they’re different. We’re all different,” Reid said, before explaining exactly what they have in common. “These guys, they think alike. When that football is in their hand, it’s the same thought process. They both have phenomenal vision, just like fighter-pilot vision, they see everything, and then they’re going to rip your heart out, man. I mean, every throw they’re going to try and gut you.”

If you’re wondering what it looks like when a quarterback is trying to gut his opponent, Mahomes gave a pretty good example in Week 2 when he hit Tyreek Hill for a 54-yard touchdown with a throw that not many other quarterbacks in the NFL could have made.

Reid has spent nearly two years saying that Mahomes reminded him of Favre, and although some people probably thought he was slightly joking back in 2018 — because Mahomes had only played one game in his career — no one is laughing now.

Just before the start of the 2019 season, Reid actually invited Favre to Kansas City so that he could meet Mahomes, and apparently, the two hit it off.

“I felt like I was 20 years younger when they were talking. It was crazy,” Reid said of the meeting during his Sirius XM interview. “The similarities on how they see the game.”

Although it’s nice to be compared to a Pro Football Hall of Famer, Reid and Mahomes will be hoping that they can win a few more Super Bowls than Favre. During his 20-year career, the former Packers quarterback played in just two Super Bowls and he only came away with one win in those two games.