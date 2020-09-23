Description: CHE Vs BAR Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Barnsley set to suffer the full, unabated brunt of a hurting Chelsea side today.

When Chelsea took on Liverpool in the Premier League last week, this was set to finally be the first time under Lampard’s reigns that he would match Klopp’s Liverpool every step of the way. Rebuffed by reinforcements with new signings Werner and Havertz stepping out for the London based side, Chelsea hand the necessary tools at their hands to challenge the reigning champions.

However, this turned out to be yet another comprehensive and clinical win over Liverpool, one which saw Klopp record his fourth win on the spin against Lampard. Despite managing to stave off Liverpool in the first half, Chelsea were far from convincing with Christensen’s red card finally seeing them unravel.

They went onto ship two in the second half to record their first defeat of the new edition of the Premier League. It’s a result the side will be looking to overhaul when it steps out for its third round fixture in the Carabao Cup today.

CHE Vs BAR Fantasy Probable Winner

In the mood for revenge and salvation, Barnsley is just the opposition Chelsea would have wanted to come up against today. Losing both of their opening couple of encounters in their league, Barnsley have been in horrendous touch across the last couple of weeks.

The club has failed to progress past the third round of the competition in over ten years, a plight which will continue today. Despite deploying their second string set of players today, this will be a canter in the park for the home side.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Ben, Billy and Hakim will all continue to remain injured for Chelsea while Christensen’s red card against Liverpool means he’s a no show as well for the club.

Mads and Helik are both suspended for the forthcoming fixture.

Chelsea

Caballero, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Tomori, Emerson, Jorginho, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Havertz, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi

Barnsley

Walton, Sollbauer, Halme, Omar, Ludewig, Ritzmaier, Mowatt, Williams, Thomas, Schmidt, Frieser

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Chelsea Vs Barnsley Third Round

Date And Time: 23rd September, Wednesday- 10:30pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Top Goal Scorer

Chelsea

Barnsley

Bygone Encounter

Barnsley Vs Chelsea: 1-0

Goal-Keeper

He’s all set to concede today but Brad Collins will still be inducted in our setup for the day. The shot stopper is someone who can stave off a slew of shots and help make life cumbersome for Chelsea in this one.

Defenders

Chelsea have failed to address their defensive problems come this season as well. While we are still in the opening exchanges of the new season and with the side yet to see its new defensive signings feature, the club knows things can’t continue like this.

The side’s school of thought when it comes to inculcating a culture of excellence in defence will see them turn to today’s outing as a means to rake in a much needed cleansheet. With Barnsley having failed to have score in their last two defeats, Chelsea know they can easily scour that much yearned for shut down in this showdown.

It sees us opt for a trio of picks from the London based club. We begin with captain Cesar Azpilicueta, someone who after recovering from his injury is all set to get his first outing for the club this term.

Fikayo Tomori was brought in the second half against Liverpool and the CB showed yet again why he’s one of the most exciting prospects at Chelsea. Partnering him up is Antonio Rudiger, someone for whom this is a crucial affair as he tries to come back in contention for a Premier League spot.

Midfielders

Jorginho ended up missing his first ever penalty for Chelsea against Liverpool. Up against a guile filled Alisson, Jorginho’s hop and skip approach faltered with Alisson refusing to fall for the bait.

However, Jorginho did convert a penalty in the club’s season opener to see him be inducted in our setup. We have Ruben Loftus-Cheek make a foray as well into our side with the player set to utilise this encounter as one where he tries to turnaround a horrendous outing against Brighton.

Ever since his new contract at Chelsea, Callum Hudson-Odoi has failed to show what exactly it is he brings to the table. This could easily end up being one of his last fixtures for Chelsea this term with a likely loan being spoken about.

He would want to leave with a lingering memory of what he can do to see us opt for him from the side. Barnsley on the other hand see us opt for a duo, one which will be crucial to both the side’s attacking and defensive facets.

Luke Thomas and Alex Mowatt have a myriad skill set, traits which see us earmark the two from the side for today.

Strikers

Chelsea’s top scorer from the previous soiree, Tammy Abraham will be our pick in this slot. With Werner being reigned in, Abraham is resigned to play second fiddle to him and ply out his qualities in encounters like these.

Elsewhere, given Chelsea’s ever present defensive predicaments, Dominik Frieser from Barnsley could easily end up scoring atleast once today.

Captain And Vice-Captain

A solid last season sees Tammy captain our side while Cesar is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Collins, Rudiger, Cesar, Tomori, Mowatt, Callum, Jorginho, Thomas, Ruben, Dominik, Tammy

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.