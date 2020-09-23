Following the disappointing Game 3 loss, Anthony Davis’ replies at the presser remind us of Paul George post Game 6

Game 3 was not a good outing for the Lakers. The Nuggets came out with a sense of urgency and determination, and never really seemed to lose their authority in the match. There was a brief period of time in the 4th, where the Lakers went on an 18-2 run, hoping to halt the Nuggets domination, but Jamal Murray came good during clutch time to ward off that Lakers surge.

The Lakers had many woes trouble them tonight. There was the issue of losing by 19 on the boards. The Nuggets had players apart from Murray and Jokic contribute nicely to the scoring, which disrupted the set Lakers’ defense plans.

Davis’ involvement on the defensive end was a massive issue last night, especially with his rebounding and hence he was questioned by reporters post the game.

“We’re still in control,” says Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis told the reporters in his press conference that despite the slight hiccup, the Lakers were still in ‘control’ of the Western Conference finals

His statement sounded a lot like Paul George’s after Clippers’ loss to Nuggets in Game 6.

He had then said that the Clippers were still in the driving seat for Game 7, and we all know how that turned out.

Anthony Davis said the Lakers feel they’re still in control of the series up 2-1 over the Nuggets. I think the Lakers have a good chance to hold on, but reminds me of Paul George saying the Clippers are still in the driver’s seat. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 23, 2020

Game 4, can the Nuggets tie it up, or would they face another 3-1 deficit?

The Nuggets looked comfortable in Game 3, with Jeremi Grant and Monte Morris finding their stroke as well.

With more players chipping in with the buckets, the Lakers couldn’t really get away with double teaming Jokic and Murray.

The general floor spacing helped the Nuggets to beat the Lakers high rated defense and get buckets easier than they have been getting in the series.

In the 4th quarter, however, Nuggets shifted to a zone defense and that sort of created some havoc in the Nuggets’ offense, as they were on the receiving end of an 18-2 run. Frank Vogel could resort to that from the get go in Game 4 and maybe look to take a 3-1 lead in the series.

Game 4 takes place on Thursday at 9PM ET.