Clemson • Jr • 6’6″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st The Jets couldn’t even compete with a 49ers team that traveled across the country and was decimated by injury. And this isn’t Sam Darnold’s fault, he’s just a victim of circumstance, but if the Jets end up with the No. 1 pick (and they certainly look like the league’s worst team through two games, they’re taking Lawrence, who has been lights out in two games for Clemson.

Penn State • Jr • 6’3″ / 244 lbs Projected Team

Carolina PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

1st Freakishly athletic, Parsons (for now) has opted out of the 2020 college football season. Carolina, meanwhile, has a young, athletic, physical defense … that is woefully short on experience. It also is missing a presence at middle linebacker now that Luke Kuechly has retired.

Oregon • Jr • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st Daniel Jones has shown flashes of being really good. Unfortunately, Saquon Barkley is done for the season and the O-line is still a huge issue. With the addition of Sewell, 2020 first-rounder Andrew Thomas can move from left to right tackle and hopefully that means better protection for Jones, and in the process, fewer backbreaking turnovers for the Giants offense.

LSU • Jr • 6’1″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

3rd POSITION RNK

1st It’s early but heading into Week 3 and tight end Mike Gesicki currently leads the team in receptions, yards, and is tied for the team lead with one TD. Preston Williams hasn’t yet regained his early 2019 form before suffering a knee injury, and if the plan is for Tua Tagovailoa to be the face of the franchise, the Dolphins will need to surround him with playmakers. And there are none better than Ja’Marr Chase.

Alabama • Jr • 6’2″ / 203 lbs Projected Team

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

9th POSITION RNK

1st Surtain was arguably the best defensive back on Alabama’s roster last season, one that included Trevon Diggs and Xavier McKinney. William Jackson, who is the final year of his rookie deal, has been pretty good to start the season but the Bengals could stand to bolster the other CB position.

Purdue • Soph • 5’9″ / 180 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

9th POSITION RNK

3rd Will Moore go this high? It’s not likely, in part because he played in just four games last season because of a hamstring injury — and he’s opted out for 2020. But he’s one of the most dynamic playmakers in this draft class and if a franchise left tackle is off the board why not give Dwayne Haskins and Terry McLaurin some help? Moore is a threat to score every time he touches the ball.

Virginia Tech • Jr • 6’2″ / 207 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

49th POSITION RNK

4th 2020 first-rounder CJ Henderson has flashed to start the season but the Jags need to continue to stock the position. Farley, who has opted out of the ’20 season, has the potential to become a special NFL talent.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’3″ / 228 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

5th POSITION RNK

2nd This is less about Matthew Stafford, who still has several years left on his current deal and more about the state of the Lions. If there’s a change at coach and GM, the new regime may want a fresh start, and usually that includes drafting ‘your guy’ at QB. Fields is coming off a breakout season for the Buckeyes and he’ll only improve his draft stock once the Big Ten gets back on the field next month.

Miami (FL) • Soph • 6’7″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

Denver PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

1st Von Miller may be lost for the season due to injury and his contract is up following the 2021 season, when he’ll be 33 years old. Rousseau came out of nowhere in 2019, logging 15.5 sacks for the Hurricanes. He’s new to the position but there’s a lot to work with and he’d give Miami a much-needed spark off the edge.

Ohio State • Soph • 6’4″ / 313 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

2nd Ereck Flowers has been much improved after moving inside to guard but Tua is the future and Wyatt Davis is the best interior lineman in this class. A first-round draft haul of Sewell and Davis would immediately upgrade an inconsistent unit.

Alabama • Jr • 6’3″ / 240 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

18th POSITION RNK

2nd Moses would have been in the first-round conversation had he come out after last season but he tore his ACL in August 2019 and decided to return to Alabama where early reports are that he’s consistently been a practice standout. The Falcons, meanwhile, have stumbled to 0-2 and much of it has beren self-inflicted. It’s been a recurring theme, but they have to get better on defense and Moses accomplishes that.



Trey Lance



QB

North Dakota State • Soph • 6’4″ / 226 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

6th POSITION RNK

3rd Kirk Cousins has not looked good through two weeks (he finished with a 15.9 passer rating in the Week 2 loss to the Packers) and the Vikings young defense has a long way to go. And while Minnesota signed Cousins to an extension through the 2022 season, if they like Lance, who his long on physical tools but short on experience, they should draft him.

Northwestern • Jr • 6’3″ / 305 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

25th POSITION RNK

4th Slater was dominant at left tackle last season, and he played right tackle the two seasons before that. Meanwhile, the Eagles have been decimated by injuries but 2019 first-rounder Andre Dillard should be fully healthy to begin the ’21 campaign.

Alabama • Jr • 5’10” / 182 lbs This sure looks like Justin Herbert’s offense. And why not give him another downfield weapon to complement Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Offensive line help makes sense here too but Herbert showed an ability to buy time in the pocket with this athleticism. Jaylen Waddle brings another level of speed and playmaking ability to the field. Added bonus: he can also return kicks.

Michigan • Sr • 6’4″ / 272 lbs Projected Team

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

46th POSITION RNK

4th This is more of a projection at this point but Paye is an athletic marvel who will only get better with more reps. And the good news is that the Big Ten is back and Paye will have a chance to prove he deserves first-round consideration.

Florida State • Sr • 6’4″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

37th POSITION RNK

3rd Nasirlideen may not end up going this high but he would certainly fill several needs in Cleveland, where Grant Delpit was lost for the season in August. Nasirlideen’s 2019 season ended early to a knee injury but he displays the type of versaiilty and athleticism that teams covet in S/LB hybrids. He needs to play with more consistency but he certainly looks the part.

Alabama • Jr • 6’1″ / 175 lbs Projected Team

Chicago PROSPECT RNK

14th POSITION RNK

4th You know Mitchell Trubisky is going to play just good enough to get an extension, and depending on what happens with Allen Robinson the Bears could be in the market to add more playmakers at the skill position. In Smith, Chicago would get one of the most polished wideouts in this class, and arguably the best WR on Alabama’s roster last season.

TCU • Jr • 6’2″ / 208 lbs Projected Team

Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK

27th POSITION RNK

2nd The Colts didn’t pick up Malik Hooker’s fifth-year option, and on Sunday his 2020 season ended when he suffered a torn Achilles. Moehrig excels in coverage and can play both deep centerfield and closer to the line of scrimmage.

Alabama • Soph • 6’5″ / 310 lbs Projected Team

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

15th POSITION RNK

1st Not surprisingly, 2019 first-rounder Jeffrey Simmons has been solid through the first two games but he use some help on the interior. Barmore, who was a part-time player a year ago, could be primed for a Quinnen Williams-type breakout campaign.

Florida • Jr • 6’6″ / 240 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

1st Turns out, Gardner Minshew is good! We all saw glimpses of that last season but Minshew continues to shine through the first two weeks of 2020. At some point we’re going to have to believe what we’re seeing. Pitts, the most athletic tight end in this class, can line up anywhere and threaten all three levels of the defense.

Tennessee • Sr • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

23rd POSITION RNK

3rd The is Kyler Murray’s team and it only makes sense to continue to build around him. The team passed on an OT in Round 1 to grab Isaiah Simmons but Smith, who played tackle earlier in his career, is a road grader on the interior.

Penn State • Jr • 6’5″ / 259 lbs Projected Team

New England PROSPECT RNK

17th POSITION RNK

2nd The Patriots never got around to replacing Gronk but Freiermuth, who is a proficient blocker who has the athleticism to line up all over the field, would again give this new-look New England offense a playmaking threat at the tight end position.

Minnesota • Soph • 6’2″ / 210 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

7th POSITION RNK

2nd Bateman, who could opt back in for 2020, will need to show he can consistently create separation. That said, he was one of the best pass catchers in college football last season and he would give Aaron Rodgers something the Packers QB didn’t get in the 2020 draft: a wideout.

Texas • Jr • 6’7″ / 309 lbs Projected Team

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

26th POSITION RNK

5th Cosmi has solidified the left side of the Longhorns offensive line and he’d be an insurance policy in Pittsburgh should the team not re-sign left tackle Alejandro Villanueva.

Penn State • Soph • 6’5″ / 253 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

57th POSITION RNK

7th The Cowboys have added Everson Griffen, Aldon Smith and Randy Gregory but there’s still plenty of room to improve the pass rush. Oweh, a freakish athlete, needs more reps, but he’s flashed the type of potential that could make him a first-round pick.

Georgia • Soph • 6’2″ / 185 lbs Projected Team

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

n/a POSITION RNK

n/a Another projection because Campbell hasn’t played a ton of football, but he’s an intriguing height/weight/speed guy, would make his way up draft boards with another solid season at Georgia.

Florida State • Sr • 6’5″ / 305 lbs Projected Team

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

19th POSITION RNK

2nd There’s a lot to love about Wilson’s game but he needs to play with more consistency, and do a better job of pressuring the QB. Right now, he’s a Day 2 pick for us but that’s why he returned for his 2020 campaign.

Oregon • Jr • 6’1″ / 200 lbs Holland plays mostly out of the slot where his physicality allows him to be disruptive in the passing game and an asset in run support. He also returns punts.

Michigan • Jr • 6’5″ / 320 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

38th POSITION RNK

7th A year after using a first-round pick on Mekhi Becton, the Jets bookend him with right tackle Jalen Mayfield, who announced in August that he was leaving Michigan to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Oklahoma • Jr • 6’5″ / 307 lbs Projected Team

Kansas City PROSPECT RNK

37th POSITION RNK

9th Austin Reiter is in the final year of his contract and Humphrey, the anchor of a dominant offensive line at Oklahoma, has been the center for Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts.

Missouri • Jr • 6’0″ / 232 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

24th POSITION RNK

3rd Bolton is one of the best players no one talked much about this summer but he adds youth, speed and explosiveness to a young Saints defense.