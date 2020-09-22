X6tence announced that their Coach zEVES will Stand-in for the team at DreamHack Open Fall Closed Qualifier.

The org announced the benching of AWPer HECTOz just before their opening match against SJ.

zEVES will move back to the player role before they find out a solution.

The spanish org stated that the AWPer was moved to the bench due to internal issues and are actively evaluating their options.

More changes were rumored with a report from DBLTAP suggested multiple teams.

MAD Lions are looking to sign Hooxi and refrezh from X6tence.

In another article, X6tence are looking to sign Copenhagen Flames duo of mertz and maNkz.

Yeah so I’m playing guys 💪 https://t.co/zRMfzu5C5Q — Morten Vollan (@zEVEScs) September 22, 2020

HECTOz future is unknown , while the X6tence will have hard time getiing into to the main event.

Only 5 out of the 16 teams make it to the main event.

X6tence roster:

Magnus “⁠Nodios⁠” Olsen

Ismail “⁠refrezh⁠” Ali

Rasmus “⁠HooXi⁠” Nielsen

Jonas “⁠Queenix⁠” Dideriksen

Morten “⁠zEVES⁠” Vollan (coach/stand-in)