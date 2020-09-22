The NFL made it pretty clear on Monday that it wasn’t messing around when it came to coaches not wearing masks on the sideline in 2020.

Three head coaches — the Seattle Seahawks’ Pete Carroll, the Denver Broncos’ Vic Fangio and San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan — were all fined a whopping $100,000 each, and their three teams docked $250,000 for violating protocol, per USA TODAY Sports. All 32 teams were previously warned about violations resulting in discipline.

And after Monday night’s New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders matchup, there could be more fines coming.

The Raiders’ Jon Gruden did wear a mask, but it was mostly around his chin all night:

Saints head coach Sean Payton, meanwhile, appeared to be wearing a gaiter that was around his neck:

Payton, as we know, battled COVID-19 back in March.

After the Raiders’ win on Monday, Gruden revealed he already had COVID-19 and apologized for not wearing the mask properly during the game. From USA TODAY Sports: