New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is being seen for his high ankle sprain by a doctor in enemy territory. After Thomas’ injury in the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team ordered an MRI and sent it to surgeon Dr. Robert Anderson, according to ESPN. Anderson, who is located in Green Bay, Wisconsin, just happens to be the Packers’ team doctor.

Anderson took a look at the MRI and diagnosed the high ankle sprain. The unusual collaboration between members of two teams comes at an interesting time, as the Saints are set to host the Packers on Sunday night. New Orleans will be prepping at home for the upcoming game, but Thomas will take a trip to Wisconsin to meet with the renowned doctor.

This visit means it is Anderson who could be making the call on whether the star WR can return to face off against the Packers. He’ll have to put his cheesehead away and go in with no loyalties.

Thomas has already been ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He is one of the best in the game at his position and last season recorded 149 catches, an NFL record, and clocked 1,725 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

So far this year he has three receptions for 17 yards. The Saints are 1-0 entering their game against the Raiders.