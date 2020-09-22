NBA players including Kevin Durant, Austin Rivers give their take on Colby Covington calling James a ‘spinless fool’

The NBA is a close-knit family, and even though there may be some feud amongst them, they always put a united front in front of the world. The same happened when UFC fighter Colby Covington called out LeBron James and called him a ‘spineless fool’.

Known to be an active Trump supporter and against the Black Lives Matter movement, Covington also went on to say, “If you thought that was a beating, wait until November 3 when Donald Trump gets his hands on Sleepy Joe.”

LeBron James responded to this in a very LeBron like manner post the win against the Nuggets on Sunday.

The NBA players are all in support of the BLM movement and have been creating awareness about the same while talking to local agencies to bring changes.

“Who’s this again?” NBA players mock Covington regarding his comments

The NBA players do not take it quietly when someone mocks one of them for no apparent reason, and they didn’t this time as well. Kevin Durant, a good friend of James asked about the relevancy of the fighter by saying “Who’s this again?”

Austin Rivers just asked why did he have to say this. Micheal Carter-Williams on the other hand had a mocking take by saying, “Weird no one tells him to stick to fighting…” This comes as a dig to Donald Trump and his supporter Laura Ingraham telling LeBron to just ‘shut up and dribble’ earlier.

Kevin Durant, Austin Rivers, and Michael Carter-Williams respond to Colby Covington calling out LeBron James after his UFC fight 👀 pic.twitter.com/ghVPOOobuX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 21, 2020

NBA and Trump’s administration

The NBA family has never been in favor of the Trump’s administration. Ever since his era in the White House started, the NBA teams have not made their regular visit to the White House post winning a championship.

In 2017, Curry outright said no to going, and Trump responded by rescinding the invite.

The back-to-back champions did not even think about the White House visit after they won in 2018. In 2019 when the Raptors won, the current POTUS thought of inviting them, but before he could send an invite, the players said no already.

The NBA stands against whats unfair in society and a they feel a lot of Trump’s policies are so.