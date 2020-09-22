If you’re someone who loves to throw money on professional football every now and again, you should know that Sunday is not always the day to do it. In fact, the most ideal time to put down money on your favorite team could be a week or more in advance — when the lines initially come out. Covering the spread often comes down to just a point or two, so you want to give yourself as much leeway as possible.

Last Friday, we took a look at the lookahead lines for Week 3, which William Hill Sportsbook had available for betting for anyone paying attention beyond the current week. Those lookahead lines provided the opportunity to get ahead on certain matchups if you had an educated guess on how Week 2 would go for those teams. Well, now that we have entered the new week, we have seen plenty of line movement. Below, we’ll take a look at the biggest movers of the week from the lookahead numbers and examine why the line has moved and whether there’s value in fading said move. But first, here’s the current spread, the line that re-opened on Sunday evening and the lookahead number for every matchup.

Week 3 line snapshot

MIA at JAX JAX -2.5 JAX -2.5 JAX -1 LAR at BUF BUF -2.5 BUF -3 BUF -3.5 WAS at CLE CLE -7 CLE -6.5 CLE -4.5 CIN at PHI PHI -6.5 PHI -6 PHI -5.5 HOU at PIT PIT -3.5 PIT -5.5 PIT -6 SF at NYG SF -4.5 SF -5 SF -6.5 TEN at MIN TEN -2.5 TEN -1.5 TEN -1 LV at NE NE -6 NE -6.5 NE -6.5 CHI at ATL ATL -3.5 ATL -3 ATL -3.5 NYJ at IND IND -10.5 IND -9.5 IND -7 CAR at LAC LAC -7.5 LAC -7 LAC -6.5 TB at DEN TB -6 TB -6.5 TB -3.5 DET at ARI ARI -5.5 ARI -5.5 ARI -3.5 DAL at SEA SEA -4.5 SEA -4.5 SEA -3.5 GB at NO NO -3 NO -3.5 NO -5.5 KC at BAL BAL -3.5 BAL -3 BAL -2.5

Current: PIT -3.5 | Reopen: PIT -5.5 | Lookahead: PIT -6

Why it moved: The Steelers failed to cover against the Broncos in Week 2, as Jeff Driskel was able to step in for Drew Lock and throw for 256 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He kept the Broncos in the game until the very end and won the time of possession battle, so the question has to be asked: Do the Steelers really have one of the best defenses in the NFL?

Fade the move? I’m still going with the Steelers in this matchup. The Texans are 0-2 and both losses came by at least 14 points. While they did play against two of the best teams in the NFL in the Chiefs and the Ravens, they have to hit the road this Sunday and Deshaun Watson will have his hands full with the likes of Bud Dupree and TJ Watt — who lead a unit that is averaging five sacks and two takeaways per game. Watson may be a star, but his run game has been nonexistent while it appears James Conner has returned to form after registering a 106-yard outing on Sunday.

Current: IND -10.5 | Reopen: IND -9.5 | Lookahead: IND -7

Why it moved: The Colts rebounded from an embarrassing season-opening loss to the Jaguars to smash the Vikings, 28-11. Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor was outstanding on the ground with 101 yards and a touchdown while the defense picked off Kirk Cousins three times. Meanwhile, the Jets suffered a 31-13 loss to the 49ers despite the fact that several of San Francisco’s starters went down with injuries during the bout.

Fade the move? While the 10.5-point spread is by far the largest one this week, it’s hard to tell anyone to bet on the Jets. Adam Gase’s team has looked absolutely awful on both sides of the ball and there’s no indication that it’s going to get better.

Current: TB -6 | Reopen: TB -6.5 | Lookahead: TB -3.5

Why it moved: Tom Brady and the Buccaneers finally got their first win as partners last Sunday, as they took down the Panthers, 31-17. The Bucs didn’t look perfect, but Leonard Fournette rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns, Mike Evans caught seven passes for 104 yards and a score plus the Buccaneers get Chris Godwin back this week. As for the Broncos, they are going to be more shorthanded than ever without Lock and wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

Fade the move? It’s interesting that the line moved from -6.5 back to -6, but I imagine this is going to make another jump up sometime this week. Don’t fade it, I would jump on -6 now.

Current: NO -3 | Reopen: NO -3.5 | Lookahead: NO -5.5

Why it moved: The Saints suffered a shocking 34-24 loss to Derek Carr and the Raiders on Monday night, and it has people reconsidering the New Orleans hype this season. Drew Brees was unable to throw downfield, Emmanuel Sanders was not a part of the game plan with Michael Thomas injured, the Saints racked up 10 penalties for a total of 129 yards and Carr destroyed the Saints secondary for 282 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Darren Waller did anything he pleased against New Orleans, as he caught 12 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. As for the Packers, they scored 43 points in their season opener and then 42 in Week 2. Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 604 yards and six touchdowns in two games and has yet to throw an interception.

Fade the move? I think this line could move even more toward the Packers as the week goes on. Green Bay truly does look like the best team in the NFC, so I would jump on GB +3 right now.