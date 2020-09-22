Ken Blaze / USA TODAY Sports



The NFL was faced with unprecedented challenges this offseason and it was reasonable to think rookies might be at a disadvantage to open the season. Through two weeks, the 2020 rookie class has been outstanding and has proven that there was no reason to worry about their production.

To address the elephant in the room, Joe Burrow did make the cut after an impressive primetime debut against the Browns in which he did a better job of protecting the football. There is a lot left to learn but the LSU Tiger is already operating like a veteran.

Without further ado, the cumulative rookie power rankings

The 2020 rookie class has been sensational despite a shortened, unorthodox offseason. My list of rookies that stood out in film study this week reached 40-plus. Rather than listing them all, here are the four that just missed the cut: Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Steelers wide receiver/special teams tackling machine Chase Claypool, Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. and Lions offensive guard Jonah Jackson.