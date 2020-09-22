Getty Images



A group of first leg Champions League play-off matches took place on Tuesday throughout Europe as six teams looked to set the tone in their qualification efforts to make the group stage of the competition. Krasnodar faced off against PAOK in Russia, M. Tel-Aviv went up against Red Bull Salzburg in Israel and Slavia Praha took on Midtjylland in Prague.

The return leg for each match is scheduled to take place on Sept. 30 on CBS All Access, with a spot in the group stage on the line. For a list of the teams that have already qualified for the group stage, click here. You’ll find highlights and information from every match that took place below.

Krasnodar 2, PAOK 1

Dimitris Pelkas scored the opening goal of the match for PAOK, but Viktor Claesson brought things level with a penalty that was awarded just a few minutes after that opener. The brace came from Rémy Cabella, who tapped in his goal after a brilliant build up from Krasnodar in the 70th minute. Take a look:

RB Salzburg 2, M. Tel-Aviv 1

Dan Bitton lofted an absolute beauty over the keeper within the first 10 minutes of the match to give his Israeli side the lead early on. Salzburg, led by American coach Jesse Marsch, equalized with a penalty from Dominik Szoboszlai and then took the lead when Masaya Okugawa was able to smash home a goal after a solid build up from his squad.

Slavia Praha 0, Midtjylland 0

The only scoreless draw of the evening happened in Prague. Midtjylland’s Jesper Hansen was technically the more busy keeper, having to deal with four shots on target — his side only mustered two — but not lot happened on the offensive side from either team. This could all be decided by one shot in Herning, Denmark next week.