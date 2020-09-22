The Texas Rangers will meet the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Tuesday night. The Diamondbacks are looking to avoid their third straight loss while the Rangers will look to bounce back after a loss to Anaheim last night. The Diamondbacks will send out left-hander Caleb Smith (0–0, 4.50 ERA, 10 SO) and the Rangers will counter with Jordan Lyles (1–5, 7.07 ERA, 29 SO).

Can the Rangers beat the Diamondbacks on a back to back? Here is everything you need to know to follow the MLB action tonight!

Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Tuesday, September 22

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 7:20 p.m. ET.

Texas Rangers (+130) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks -143)

Over/Under: 9.5 (-110)

