Since Microsoft’s introductory event a few weeks ago, fans have been patiently waiting for the day to finally get their preorders in for the Xbox Series X and Series S.

That day is finally here. Fans everywhere will be able to get their preorders in on Tuesday at 11 a.m ET.

It’s one people are definitely going to want to get their hands on. Microsoft is hailing the Series X as one of the most powerful gaming consoles ever created at $499. And the Series S runs on the same computing power at $299 and plays all of the same games, the resolution capabilities just aren’t as strong.

After Monday’s news of Microsoft’s new deal with Bethesda Games that could potentially bring some big titles to the Xbox as exclusives, it’s clear preorders won’t be easy to come by.

The system, at least initially, will be difficult to get. There aren’t that many systems available just yet and there’s lots of demand for them, per IGN.

Everyone is already dropping preorder links from different retailers.

Hopefully, this goes better than PlayStation’s preorders. That was a mess.

