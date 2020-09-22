Since Microsoft’s introductory event a few weeks ago, fans have been patiently waiting for the day to finally get their preorders in for the Xbox Series X and Series S.

That day is finally here. Fans everywhere will be able to get their preorders in on Tuesday at 11 a.m ET.

It’s one people are definitely going to want to get their hands on. Microsoft is hailing the Series X as one of the most powerful gaming consoles ever created at $499. And the Series S runs on the same computing power at $299 and plays all of the same games, the resolution capabilities just aren’t as strong.

Welcome to the family. Pre-orders are starting around the world! 🌎 Check here for participating retailers and specific times in your country: https://t.co/rYHKpKLFts pic.twitter.com/3kpIKl5Hsn — Xbox (@Xbox) September 22, 2020

After Monday’s news of Microsoft’s new deal with Bethesda Games that could potentially bring some big titles to the Xbox as exclusives, it’s clear preorders won’t be easy to come by.

The system, at least initially, will be difficult to get. There aren’t that many systems available just yet and there’s lots of demand for them, per IGN.

Preorder supplies for Xbox Series X and S at physical GameStop retail stores are limited, according to our sources. https://t.co/n6UUMauuUL pic.twitter.com/b3UqvdoXz0 — IGN (@IGN) September 22, 2020

Early information is saying the Xbox X/S will be more limited than the PS5 that released. I would suggest you buying on Amazon as well as any other site you’re able to get a preorder on. As we saw last week, sites like Walmart, Target, and Gamestop tend to cancel orders. https://t.co/EBjgQsM3hF — Fat Kid Deals (@FatKidDeals) September 22, 2020

Everyone is already dropping preorder links from different retailers.

Hopefully, this goes better than PlayStation’s preorders. That was a mess.