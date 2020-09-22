Renowned as the biggest Clippers fan in the world, Twitter user Clipper Darrell had to face the ignominy of changing his handle and donning Lakers gear after losing a bet.

In one of the greatest turnarounds in NBA history, the Denver Nuggets came back from 3-1 down to knock out the LA Clippers 4-3 in the Conference Semifinals last week.

Basically everyone had written off the young Nuggets team after they went into the 3-1 deficit against the more experienced Clippers. But they held firm to enter their first Conference Finals in 11 seasons.

Clipper Darrell dons Lakers gear to honour lost bet with Lakers fan

Darrell, who hosts a podcast called Fan Truth on Dash Radio, has been the butt of endless practical jokes over the past week.

The likes of O’Shea Jackson Jr (Ice Cube’s son) and Snoop Dogg, among others, have sent him videos gloating over the Clippers’ playoff exit. Darrell, however, has taken these slights like a man, and he’s honoured his bet with Jeff Garcia.

Also Read: ‘Where was this vs Nuggets?’: Clippers teammates call out Paul George after playoff exit speech

Darrell has also had to change his handle name to Lakers Darrell as part of the bet. It is unclear as to how long he will have to keep this new handle. Perhaps the bet is to have it as long as the Lakers stay in the playoffs.

The Lakers are now heavy favorites to go all the way to their 17th NBA championship. Barring a major upset, they have the star power to demolish any opposition they encounter.