With Steve Cohen in agreement to buy the New York Mets, speculation has already begun as to what type of changes the billionaire will make once he begins at his new post. ESPN’s Buster Olney reported that Cohen could try and lure Brian Cashman away from the New York Yankees.

During Tuesday’s installment of “Nothing Personal with David Samson,” ex-Marlins president David Samson weighed in on the report and believes that there’s “zero chance” that Cashman ends up leaving the Yankees to join the Mets front office.

“Mets fan, here’s the chances that Brian Cashman will be the new general manager of the New York Mets: zero. Brian Cashman has two years left on his deal with the Yankees,” Samson said. “If the Mets called the Yankees and say ‘may we have Brian Cashman? We’re going to promote him and make him president of the team,’ the Yankees would say ‘screw you.”http://www.cbssports.com/”

Now it has been widely speculated that current general manager Brodie Van Wagenen won’t return next season. Olney also mentioned Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein as another name that Cohen could be trying to lure to the Big Apple.

Considering that the Mets are slated to miss the playoffs once again in 2020, the club might very well try to make a splash. Samson just doesn’t believe that Cashman is a feasible target.