The first team to play their second match of IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings will be eager to step out onto the field today. Despite finding themselves needing to traverse rough waters as they find themselves embroiled in an arduous schedule, last edition’s finalist will be looking to utilise this slate of clashes to hit the ground running early in the league.

Registering their 12th win in the IPL over Mumbai Indians, CSK make a foray into this one having tasted consummate success in their season opener. Despite being rocked by a string of early blows to find themselves at 6-2, a well weaved out partnership between Faf du Plessis and Rayudu took CSK past the finishing line without any jitters at the end.

It was a clinical performance from the club, one the side will be looking to stich a spitting image of come Rajasthan Royals today. And with the Royals set to be bereft of a string of regular starters, this is the perfect time for the Super Kings to square off against the club from North India.

RR Vs CSK MyTeam11 Probable Winner

With Butler taking a separate flight to the league with his family, the Royals will be devoid of the services of their explosive opener. Stokes misses out as well citing family reasons to leave Rajasthan without the services of two crucial components of their wheel.

And with CSK having already acclimatised themselves with the league and conditions at hand, we envision them going onto register a second win on the bounce today.

Pitch Conditions And Toss

The finest out of all the three stadiums to bat on, the surface prevalent over here will be pleasing to the eye after the bygone couple of tracks. The ball tends to come on nicely onto the bat here and with conditions set to stay identical across both the innings, the team winning the toss will be opting to bat first.

Weather

Usual hot conditions with the field set to be drenched with wetness as the match runs its course.

Chasing Team’s Record

Won: 1 Lost: 4

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Rajasthan’s Butler is undergoing a 6 day quarantine which rules him out for this one while Stokes is missing the opening exchanges due to personal reasons.

Rajasthan Royals

Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat

Chennai Super Kings

Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi

Match Details

Indian Premier League 2020

Match: Rajasthan Royals Vs CSK

Date And Time: 22nd September, Tuesday- 7:30pm IST

Venue: Cricket Stadium

Telecast: Star Sports 1,2, Hindi/HD, Disney+ Hotstar

Five Quiessential Players

Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer

Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Lungi Ngidi

Wicket-Keeper

With Butler out for today, not only does the wicket-keeping duty fall on Sanju Sampson but so does the onus of piling on quick runs. It’s a responsibility he’ll be more than eager to take, something he’s more than adept at taking the onus on as shown in the 342 run sortie he thrived in last time around.

Batsmen

Prior to the onset of the league, the Royals had a real scare involving Steve Smith’s availability. His head injury threatened to rule him out for this clash but he’s all set to step out after having been given the go ahead.

And with 319 runs in 12 encounters last season, he makes for a must have pick for the clash. We are going to be opting for Yashasvi Jaiswal as well from the side with the young player set to come out hammer and tongs on his IPL debut.

Reeling at 6-2, things could have easily further dwindled for CSK had it not been for Faf du Plessis. He not only held fort for the club from one end but remained unbeaten on 58 runs to take his side past the finishing line.

His partnership with Ambati Rayudu who had 71 runs in that clash ended up taking his side to a series opening win to make Rayudu the second pick from the side. Given the batting friendly conditions at hand, we’ll be ingraining in the services of opener Shane Watson as well.

All-Rounders

Playing his first tie for Chennai Super Kings the last time around, Sam Curran showed why he’s considered such a prized asset. He accrued a wicket along with scoring 18 quick runs to play a crucial role in his side’s triumph.

Dependable as ever, Ravindra Jadeja not only curbed Mumbai’s run scorning but snagged the two wickets as well to make him the second selection from CSK.

Bowling Order

With two wickets as well in the same fixture, we have quick Lungi Ngidi be reposed faith in as well from the side. Elsewhere, Shreyas Gopal will become the first pick from the Royals after a pathbreaking IPL 12, one which saw him pinch perfect line and length see him end up with over 10 wickets.

Pacer Jofra Archer will be asked to take over the mantle of providing early wickets to the side, something he’s more than capable of pulling off.

Captain And Vice-Captain

RR Bat First: Smith should get more than enough time in the middle to see him captain our side while Faf is the vice-captain.

CSK Bat First: He thrived in a chase the last time around to see Faf be our captain while Smith is the vice-captain.

MyTeam11 Team

Sampson, Faf, Ambati, Watson, Smith, Jaiswal, Curran, Jadeja, Archer, Shreyas, Lungi

