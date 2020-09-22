RR vs CSK Fantasy Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings – 22 September 2020 (Sharjah)

Rajasthan Royals will take on Chennai Super Kings in the first match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium in Sharjah. The finalists of the inaugural edition of the IPL are up-against each other.

Rajasthan Royals will be starting their title IPL 2020 journey for there and it will not be an easy affair as Ben Stokes and Jos Butler will not be involved in this game whereas Steve Smith is also looking rusty in the nets after his concussion issues. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, and Sanju Samson will be the core of the batting whereas Jofra Archer will lead the bowling line-up of the side.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, won their first game against the defending champions in a convincing fashion. The likes of Faf and Rayudu impressed in the batting department whereas the team is looking really solid on all aspects as well. MS has been an ideal captain and this game will be a brilliant opportunity for them to get their 2nd win of the season.

Pitch Report – This pitch will not allow a high scoring contest as the average 1st innings score at this ground in T20 Domestic games is just 153 runs.

Total Game Played: 44; Batting 1st Won: 13; Batting 2nd Won: 29

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Rajasthan Royals – Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat.

Chennai Super Kings – Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Rajasthan Royals – Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson.

Chennai Super Kings – Shane Watson and MS Dhoni.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Rajasthan Royals – Jofra Archer and Tom Curran.

Chennai Super Kings – Deepak Chahar

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Jofra Archer, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Sanju Samson, and Sam Curran.

RR vs CSK Team Wicket-Keeper

Sanju Samson (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. In the absence of Jos Buttler, Sanju will be the clear pick in the wicket-keeping category. He will bat at the number 3 slot and scored 342 runs last year which included a century as well. He is a class T20 batsman and will be picked.

RR vs CSK Team Batsmen

Steve Smith (Price 9.5) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (Price 8) will be our batsmen from the Rajasthan Royals. Smith will play a huge role on these UAE tracks and he can anchor the side very well with his batting. He scored 319 runs last year and will be a good pick whereas Yashasvi would like to start his career with a bang in the IPL. He has already proved himself in the domestic circuit and he can be a crucial wicket-taker as well. Both of them will be picked for this game.

Shane Watson (Price 9.5), Ambati Rayudu (Price 9), and Faf du Plessis (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Chennai Super Kings. Rayudu and Faf scored a brilliant half-century in the last game and proved their form with the bat. They are really good players of spin and will play a huge part in this game as well whereas Watson would also like to make big of this opportunity and the smaller boundaries of this ground will help him too in his time. This trio should be picked.

RR vs CSK Team All-Rounders

Sam Curran (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from the Chennai Super Kings. Curran is an excellent and intelligent cricketer with both bat and the ball. He is a really clever left-arm seamer who picks a lot of wickets whereas he proved his batting qualities in the last game as well. Sam will definitely be picked for this game.

RR vs CSK Team Bowlers

Jofra Archer (Price 9) and Shreyas Gopal (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Rajasthan Royals. Archer is a white-ball superstar and has been coming on the back of a really good series against Australia. He would like to continue his top-form with the bowl whereas Gopal was the highest wicket-taker of the Royals last season with 20 wickets under his belt. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers and will be picked for this game.

Lungi Ngidi (Price 8.5) and Deepak Chahar (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Chennai Super Kings. Ngidi and Deepak picked three and two wickets respectively in the last game. Chahar picked 22 wickets last season as well whereas Ngidi is also a genuine wicket-taker. Both of them will bowl in the death overs too and will be picked for this game.

Match Prediction: Chennai Super Kings will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Faf du Plessis and Sam Curran

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Sanju Samson and Jofra Archer

