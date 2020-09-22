Roman Reigns will have new entrance music and gear. He will debut the new look at Clash of Champions but the music will take a while.

Roman Reigns shocked everyone at SummerSlam when he finally turned heel. Many believed the WWE would stubbornly keep him as a face. However, the trigger was finally pulled and the run has been amazing so far.

Many imagined he would come out with a new gear and music. While his attire did change it was not the kind they expected while the music remained the same. The Tribal Chief has now opened up on his new character and revealed that there will be tweaks to his look and music.

“The gear, let me address that; get over it,” Reigns said during a virtual meet & greet for Mania Club to raise money for Connor’s Cure and work being done on pediatric cancer. “I’m not going to run out there in trunks. I’ve been wearing a SWAT outfit my entire career, so I’m going to stick with those pants. If you watch on Sunday, you’ll probably see me with my shirt off. That will be the change. That’s going to be the only difference. I never wanted the outfit to be the costume for me. I don’t want my outfit to be the superstar.

“The music, that’s a little more than me creating my own music. We have to go through the channels with that one. It’s not like I came out and am an ultra bad guy. You’ve seen it in little steps and little layers. I want all the nuances to add up. Because I am a full-time performer, you have to keep things fresh, so I decided to save the new music. Hopefully, down the line, once more drastic things happen and the story unfolds.

Reigns will face cousin Jey Uso at Clash of Champions this Sunday September 27. His newly won Universal title will be on the line as Jey prepares for his first ever World title challenge.

