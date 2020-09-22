USATSI



The Colorado Rockies placed third baseman Nolan Arenado on the injured list on Monday because of left AC joint inflammation in his shoulder. It’s highly unlikely that he plays again this year. The regular season ends on September 27, and the Rockies are highly unlikely to reach the postseason, having entered Monday some three games behind in the Wild Card race.

Arenado, 29, had a disappointing season. In 48 games, he batted .253/.303/.434 (84 OPS+) with eight home runs. Those marks are well below his norms; he entered the year with a career .295/.351/.546 (122 OPS+) with 32 home runs on average.

The question with Arenado moving forward is whether he’s played his final game as a member of the Rockies franchise. Colorado’s front office discussed Arenado with other clubs over the winter, and they could revisit those talks once this offseason rolls around.

Of course, an Arenado trade is more complicated than the typical deal involving a superstar player.

Arenado is owed $35 million next season, which could be a touch rich for teams given the economic landscape left behind by the fanless season. Additionally, Arenado can opt out of his contract after the 2021 season. That means an acquiring team would be taking on the risk of paying him more than $160 million over the 2022-26 seasons if he decides against opting out.

While it’s theoretically possible that Arenado would be open to altering his contract if he wants to escape Colorado badly enough, that scenario, at this point, is little more than conjecture.

Arenado is a five-time All-Star, a seven-time Gold Glove Award winner, a four-time Silver Slugger winner, and a three-time Platinum Glove winner, given to the best overall defender in each league.