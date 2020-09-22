USATSI



Matchday 2 is in the books for the Premier League, and Manchester City look like the title favorite. Manchester United, meanwhile, look awful. The two clubs made their league debuts on the second matchday following the postponement of their season openers due to their participation in UEFA competitions in August.

Crystal Palace and Everton continued to impress, and Arsenal look like an early dark horse in the league.

Here’s how the teams stand in our power rankings following the first two matchdays: