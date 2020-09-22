 OGA Dota Pit Europe: The OGA Dota Pit Season 3 is now nearing the final stages. 8 team will compete in the upper-bracket stage & the winner will take home $70,000. Read more to find out the teams, the schedule & the latest details from OGA Dota Pit Season 3.

The Closed qualifiers for the OGA Dota Pit Season 3 is over. It was contested between NiP, 5men, Viking.gg & Fly to Moon. Earlier today, FlyToMoon confirmed their berth in the upper bracket by defeating Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-1. 5men, who did not have the best start defeated both Viking.gg & NiP in the lower-bracket to secure the second spot in the playoff.

Topson, OG’s dominant mid-lane player will also be sitting out of this tournament. The 2-time TI winner recently announced that he & his wife were having a child. So, OG will be playing with Sockshka as a stand-in for Topson in OGA Dota Pit Season 3.

In the quarter-finals of the upper-bracket, the first series will be played between FlyToMoon & Team Nigma, VP.Prodigy  & Team Secret, Liquid & 5men and OG & Alliance.

 

