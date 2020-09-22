OGA Dota Pit Europe: The OGA Dota Pit Season 3 is now nearing the final stages. 8 team will compete in the upper-bracket stage & the winner will take home $70,000. Read more to find out the teams, the schedule & the latest details from OGA Dota Pit Season 3.

The Closed qualifiers for the OGA Dota Pit Season 3 is over. It was contested between NiP, 5men, Viking.gg & Fly to Moon. Earlier today, FlyToMoon confirmed their berth in the upper bracket by defeating Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-1. 5men, who did not have the best start defeated both Viking.gg & NiP in the lower-bracket to secure the second spot in the playoff.

5men complete the comeback with another win and get their spot in the tournament! We’ll be back on Wednesday, 🕐13:00 CEST with the upper bracket matches. 📺https://t.co/VZorP2HMKh pic.twitter.com/K6gK0iWw8u — OGA Dota PIT (@OGADotaPIT) September 21, 2020

Topson, OG’s dominant mid-lane player will also be sitting out of this tournament. The 2-time TI winner recently announced that he & his wife were having a child. So, OG will be playing with Sockshka as a stand-in for Topson in OGA Dota Pit Season 3.

Given the recent metamorphosis of @TopsonDota into a Topdad, Topias won’t be playing @OGADotaPIT with us this week. We’re glad to have @FollowSockshka standing in for him. 🌻 Read more: https://t.co/utbhl2Ct9y#DreamOG pic.twitter.com/WZ1A3MPxwW — OG (@OGesports) September 22, 2020

In the quarter-finals of the upper-bracket, the first series will be played between FlyToMoon & Team Nigma, VP.Prodigy & Team Secret, Liquid & 5men and OG & Alliance.