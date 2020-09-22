Getty Images



Week 2 of the 2020 regular season saw a slew of injuries across the league. A number of the game’s biggest stars on both sides of the ball are facing the possibility of missing much more than just Sunday’s contest.

In this space, we’ll be providing updates on each of the major injuries.

The 49ers continued to be haunted by injuries to start the season. They saw a number of stars banged up in their matchup with the Jets, including pass-rushers Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas. They were both carted off the field mere moments from one another. Bosa was grabbing his left knee as he was carted off the field, as was Thomas. After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Bosa likely tore his ACL. That assumption proved to be true as an MRI on Monday confirmed Bosa tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season. As for Thomas, ESPN reports that further testing on Monday is needed but there is concern that it’s serious. Meanwhile Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) did not play in the second half and Nick Mullens was in under center. That will likely remain the case as Garoppolo deals with a high ankle sprain, per Shanahan. Running back Raheem Mostert (knee) also left the game and fellow back Tevin Coleman is expected to miss “multiple weeks” with a knee injury, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Arguably the biggest name to go down due to injury thus far is Giants star running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley had a knee injury and underwent X-rays. The Giants revealed Barkley tore his ACL and will be out for the season. Barkley was not the only Giant to go down in this game as receiver Sterling Shepard was also ruled out due to a toe injury.

First-round rookie Justin Herbert started the game under center for the Chargers after veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor sat out due to a chest injury suffered before the game. Taylor is now listed as “week-to-week.” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said the team will go back to Taylor as starter as soon as he is healthy enough to do so.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was listed as questionable to return in Carolina’s loss to the Bucs due to a hamstring injury, but it’s now expected he’ll miss more than a month with what is being described as an ankle injury . Matt Rhule said he “can’t speak to” the possibility of playing McCaffrey on injured reserve, which would shelf him a minimum of three weeks.

. Matt Rhule said he “can’t speak to” the possibility of playing McCaffrey on injured reserve, which would shelf him a minimum of three weeks. Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell was carted off the field in the first quarter of Indy’s matchup with the Vikings. Colts insider Jim Ayello reports Campbell suffered an MCL injury. Ayello added there is a “low % chance” Campbell returns this season. Indy has also lost safety Malik Hooker due to an Achilles injury. He did not return, and it was been reported on Monday he suffered a torn ACL and will miss the 2020 season, per NFL Network.

In Green Bay, star receiver Davante Adams suffered a hamstring injury that required further testing on Monday.

Rams rookie running back Cam Akers (ribs) was knocked out for the rest of the game against the Eagles, and test results are pending.

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock is was ruled out for the remainder of Denver’s matchup with the Steelers after suffering a right shoulder injury that forced him into the locker room. He sustained the hit with 7:42 remaining in the first quarter. Denver has also lost No. 1 wide receiver Courtland Sutton (knee/leg cramping) for the rest of the game. Sutton has reportedly tore up his knee and is out for the year, per Mike Klis of 9News in Denver. NFL’s Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sutton suffered a torn ACL.

The Dolphins’ high-priced corner Byron Jones suffered a groin injury in Miami’s matchup with the Bills and was been ruled out, and is also doubtful to play in Week 3 .

After originally being listed as doubtful to return, the Vikings downgraded linebacker Anthony Barr to out due to a shoulder injury. Head coach Mike Zimmer relayed on Monday that Barr suffered a torn pectoral and is out for the season. Running back Mike Boone (concussion) was also ruled out in this game as well.

The New York Jets ruled out receiver Breshad Perriman for the rest of the afternoon due to an ankle injury. Perriman sprained his ankle and is considered “week-to-week,” per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

An MRI revealed that Seahawks star linebacker Bruce Irvin has torn his ACL, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, and will miss the rest of the season.

Washington Football Team guard Brandon Scherff suffered an MCL sprain that will sideline him for 3-5 weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson revealed starting LG Isaac Seumalo “is going to miss some time” with a knee injury. Pederson said Seumalo will go on short-term injured reserve.

More on these injuries as news develops.