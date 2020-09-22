This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Live sports on TV have looked a lot different the past few months with fans not being allowed at most events due to COVID restrictions. The leagues and networks, for the most part, have done a great job of making the television experience a good one given the circumstances.

But before the NFL season began I thought that football games would be the most affected from having zero fans in the stands, as it’s just a completely different sport than the others and these big, cavernous stadiums wouldn’t be a good thing from a viewing experience.

But you know what?

I was wrong! I was so, so wrong.

Over the first two weeks of the NFL season most stadiums have been completely empty – and the viewing experience on TV hasn’t skipped a single darn beat.

Are football games better with a packed stadium full of lunatics yelling for their teams ? Of course. But what we have right now isn’t too bad at all.

A big credit for this has to go to the players and teams who are doing what they normally do – playing their hearts out as if this is a totally regular season. The games themselves, for the most part, have looked every bit as competitive and entertaining as those with packed stadiums.

Now, there have been some issues with the the fake crowd noise that the stadiums and networks are piping in, kinks have to be worked out in what is a completely new and different circumstance for everyone involved. But there have also been some hilarious things – like Philadelphia’s audio guy using virtual boos to boo Carson Wentz and the offense during Sunday’s loss to the Rams.

We’re lucky to have any sports on right now, especially football. And so far it’s been a really fun season.

No fans? No problem.

Monday’s biggest winners: Michael Jordan and Bubba Wallace.

Michael Jordan made huge news Monday night when he announced he was becoming an owner of a NASCAR team and his lone driver will be Bubba Wallace, which is awesome. The NASCAR world loved this news, too.

Quick hits: Colts LB gives wedding ring to fan by accident… Bucs player not thrilled with Brett Favre being at game… Which team is leading in the “Tank for Trevor” race… And more!

– The Colts allowed some fans in the stands at Sunday’s game and linebacker Darius Leonard gave his gloves to a young fan after the game. There was just one problem, the kid found Leonard’s wedding ring in the glove. Whoops!

– Brett Favre was in the stands for the Panthers-Bucs game and Tampa’s Ryan Jensen wasn’t thrilled with that.

– Charles Curtis looks at which NFL team is leading the “Tank for Trevor” race.

– Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa had funny exchange when they ran into each other before UFC 253 in Abu Dhabi.