The 2020 NFL season is off and running, and Week 2 wasn’t kind to teams like the Broncos and 49ers, who were ravaged by injuries. The 49ers lost Raheem Mostert (knee), Nick Bosa (knee), Solomon Thomas (knee) and potentially Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), but the defending NFC champions are still four-point favorites on the road against the Giants according to the Week 3 NFL odds from William Hill. But can you trust the 49ers in your Week 3 NFL office pool picks?

Meanwhile, the Broncos lost Drew Lock (shoulder) for at least a month and Courtland Sutton (knee) for the season. They’ll be faded by many in Week 3 NFL confidence pool picks as six-point underdogs against the Buccaneers at home, but Tampa Bay has already had an up and down season with injury issues of their own. Before you make your NFL picks, you need to see the Week 3 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine’s proven model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span.

One of the top Week 3 NFL pick’em predictions from the model: Philadelphia wins comfortably at home against the Bengals in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday. The Eagles are off to an 0-2 start on the season thanks in large part to a 6-1 turnover deficit in their first two games, but it’s unlikely they’ll continue giving the ball away.

The Bengals have been gashed on the ground, giving up 370 rushing yards in the first two weeks on their way to an 0-2 start of their own. With Miles Sanders back in Philadelphia’s lineup and coming off a game in which he had 131 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, the Eagles should lean heavily on their rushing attack. The model predicts that Sanders puts up nearly 120 yards from scrimmage on Sunday as Philly wins outright in nearly 70 percent of simulations.

